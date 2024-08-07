Will we get a retro-styled Canon camera? "There is a possibility…" says exec

Canon knows that the market wants retro-looking cameras, and says "there is a possibility we will address those needs"
(Image credit: James Artaius)
We all know that there is an appetite for film cameras and vintage-looking bodies – and Canon knows, too. And it may soon cater to those appetites.
When I recently asked a senior executive about this trend, he admitted that "there is a possibility" that the company will address those demands – and even named the Canon AE-1 as the classic film camera he would love to see return in digital form, if it were his decision.
While vintage-looking cameras are nothing new, with Olympus / OM System and Fujifilm producing some of the best retro cameras for over a decade, their popularity has only grown in recent years – even Nikon jumped on the bandwagon in 2021, with the Nikon Z fc, and then again last year with the Nikon Zf.
There have been indications that Canon may join the party, potentially resurrecting one of its legacy cameras such as the AE-1 or the Canonet QL17.
I had the chance to talk to Manabu Kato, group executive of Canon's Imaging Business Operations. I asked him how the manufacturer was balancing its push for bleeding-edge technology, in cameras like the Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II, with the market's clear interest in more vintage-inspired equipment, such as retro cameras and even new film cameras.
"With the current lineup that we have, such as the R5 Mark II, we keep innovating using the latest technology of the age. So with the current models, we keep applying new technologies and make them better and better from a technological point of view.
"However, we are also seeing and hearing that there’s a certain amount of people who really love film and cameras with a more vintage look. Therefore there is a possiblilty that we will address those needs from the industry – but that will be separate from the current model and will be addressed in a different way. So yes, we are also seeing that as an interesting move."
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
When pressed on what his favorite Canon film camera was, and which he would like to see in the form of a digital camera, he was happy to respond – but made clear that this was him speaking, not on behalf of Canon.
"My favorite is the AE-1 – for myself, that would be my choice. But whether as a company, as the Canon brand, we would revive that in digital format or not is a different topic. So I cannot make any clear comments on that, unfortunately, but my personal preference is the AE-1."
With the AE-1 being my first ever camera, I smiled and concurred "Ichiban!" – and assured him that if indeed that camera came to market, I would be first in line to buy it.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.