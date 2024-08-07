Will we get a retro-styled Canon camera? "There is a possibility…" says exec

By
published

Canon knows that the market wants retro-looking cameras, and says "there is a possibility we will address those needs"

Canon AE-1 film camera on a wooden surface in front of a purple background
(Image credit: James Artaius)

We all know that there is an appetite for film cameras and vintage-looking bodies – and Canon knows, too. And it may soon cater to those appetites. 

When I recently asked a senior executive about this trend, he admitted that "there is a possibility" that the company will address those demands – and even named the Canon AE-1 as the classic film camera he would love to see return in digital form, if it were his decision.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals.

