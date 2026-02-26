This is "the best cheap travel camera" and it's now under £660 with TWO zoom lenses and a free 128GB memory card!

If you're looking for a travel camera that's compact, easy to use, and delivers great image quality, this time-limited kit deal is hard to ignore.

The Sony Alpha A6100 + 16-50mm and 55-210mm bundle is now available for only £659.20 at Jessops – including a free 128GB card, usually retailing for £100.

To save a solid £194.90 off its original price tag of £854.10, simply use the voucher code: SONY10

Save £194.90 Sony A6100 + 16-50mm + 55-210mm: was £854.10 now £659.20 at Jessops The compact Sony A6100 features a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, Real-Time Tracking Autofocus, 4K video recording, and a flip-up screen for selfies/vlogging. With both a wide zoom (16-50mm) and a telephoto lens (55-210mm), you're ready for everything from landscapes to close-ups – ideal for travel. Deal includes: free Tecno 128GB V60 SDXC memory card (worth £100)

We rated the Sony A6100 as the best cheap camera for travel. At just 396 grams (14.0 oz) with the battery and memory card included, the Sony A6100 is ideal if you're looking for a lightweight and versatile camera that won't hold you back while traveling.

The A6100 is a mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and features real-time tracking AF (autofocus) – perfect for capturing sharp shots of moving subjects like fast-paced street scenes. The 180-degree flip-up screen makes it a solid option for selfies or travel vlogging, and with 4K video at 30fps, your travel clips will look polished and smooth.

Battery life is excellent, offering over 400 shots per charge, which means less worrying about spares on a long travel day.

This bundle includes two lenses – the E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II and the E 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 OSS telephoto zoom.

The 16-50mm lens covers wide-angle to standard zoom – great for landscapes, street photography, and group shots. When you want to zoom in on distant details like wildlife or architectural elements, the 55-210mm lens has you covered.

While the A6100 is not weather-sealed and lacks in-body stabilization, those are easy to work around. A mini tripod or using stabilized lenses (like the ones included here) makes a big difference in low light. For most travelers and beginner photographers, these trade-offs are minimal.

This kit is genuinely fun to shoot with, so if you want to travel light without spending a fortune, this is an amazing place to start. Under £660 for a complete mirrorless setup with two lenses is rare – this is the time to go for it.

