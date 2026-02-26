SanDisk announces its fastest-ever portable SSD

SanDisk has refreshed its core range of portable SSDs. The new line-up is split into three tiers:

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD

(Image credit: SanDisk)

The top-of-the-range, fastest drives are called SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD. They offer blisteringly fast transfer speeds of up to 4000MB/s read and 3800MB/s write, making it possible to move 10 minutes of 12K footage in under 60 seconds. This makes it not just faster than any previous SanDisk portable SSD, but also quicker than anything in the current SanDisk Professional range.

We assume this means the new Extreme PRO drives are using a USB4 interface, as anything less would bottleneck those advertised speeds, but as yet SanDisk has not revealed the USB version it's using here. Capacity options include 2TB, 4TB and 8TB variants. All are IP65-rated to resist water and dust ingress, and are claimed to withstand a 3-meter drop. Expect retail availability and pricing details in the second half of 2026.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

(Image credit: SanDisk)

SanDisk's mid-range portable SSD offering is the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (non Pro). This is still capable of a rapid 2000MB/s read speed, and it features the same IP65 ingress protection and 3-meter drop resistance as its Pro sibling. It should also fit into most pockets, thanks to its svelte 3.35" x 2" x 0.39" dimensions. 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities are available to buy now, priced at $259.99/£220.99, $459.99/£387.99 and a whopping $919.99/£770.99, respectively. A 500GB option is also slated for release later this year.

SanDisk Portable SSD

(Image credit: SanDisk)

The entry-level model in the new SSD line-up is called simply SanDisk Portable SSD. This is aimed more at casual users - students, office workers, etc - and is said to "provide reliable, portable storage for everyday digital content". Speeds are quoted at up to 1000MB/s, via a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection. Though this more basic drive doesn't come with an IP rating, it is advertised as having drop protection from up to 2 meter heights. As with the range-topping Extreme Pro drives, availability is scheduled for the second half of 2026, with 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities expected.

The previous SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (V2 generation). Note the different keychain loop and SanDisk logo. (Image credit: Angela Nicholson / Digital Camera World)

Keen students of the SanDisk product portfolio may recognise these product names from past portable SSDs. Rather confusingly, SanDisk re-uses the same naming system for multiple generations of its portable SSDs. To differentiate the latest offerings, look out for a 'V3' suffix at the end of the product name. The most obvious visual differentiator is the switch to the new SanDisk logo design for the V3 SSDs, and their red keychain loop has also been subtly reshaped.