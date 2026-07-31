The Sony A7 V and A7R VI have been headlining several best-seller lists since launch – and now Sony says the cameras are selling so well that the company has an expanded share in the full-frame market.

In Sony’s first-quarter earnings report shared on July 31, the tech giant called out both the Sony A7 V and A7R VI as the camera market overall remains stable outside of a decline in China.

“Against this backdrop, strong sales of the A7 V, which won the Grand Prize at the Camera Grand Prix 2026, and the A7R VI, launched in June, helped raise average selling prices and expand our market share in the full-frame camera market, enabling the Imaging business as a whole to maintain its sales on par with the same quarter of the previous fiscal year,” Sony told investors.

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The success of the A7 V and A7R VI doesn’t come as a surprise, as both models have made regular appearances across best-seller lists. But while Sony is collecting a larger share in the full-frame market and selling cameras at a higher average price, the company’s camera sales are similar to the same time last year.

The Sony A7 V (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The segment that had the highest increase in sales, however, is Sony’s image sensor division. Sony’s sensor division had a 104.5 billion yen increase compared to the same time frame last year – that’s about $656 million / £489 million / AU$938 million / $921 million at current exchange rates. While Sony’s gaming and music division still takes a bigger chunk of the Sony pie, the imaging sensor division had the most growth out of all of Sony’s divisions for the first quarter.

Sony says image sensor sales have jumped 26 percent over the same time last year, attributing the success largely to a higher average selling price for smartphone-bound image sensors. That left Sony with a record-high operating income for the sensor division.

While the A7 V, A7R VI and growth for smartphone camera sensors mark a positive shift for Sony, the report wasn’t without its concerns. First, the company’s largest image sensor plant has suspended operations after an earthquake on July 28, and production remains paused.

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Another key challenge is one that several camera manufacturers have noted: the increasing cost of memory.

“The continued surge in memory prices remains a key business challenge for this segment this fiscal year,” Sony said, discussing the Entertainment and Tech segment. “However, the business is doing everything it can to implement cost-reduction measures in procurement and design, and to adjust its pricing strategies, including foreign exchange management.”

Sony says it also expects increasing memory costs to impact the number of shipments for high-end phones.

Overall across all segments, Sony shared that sales are up 8 percent and net income is up 32 percent compared to the same quarter in 2025.

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