Astrophotography in August 2026: a solar eclipse and the Perseid meteor shower headline a packed month for stargazers

August 12 brings a total solar eclipse visible from parts of Europe - and a partial eclipse to many other parts of the world

August 2026 is one of the most event-packed months of the year for astrophotographers — and perhaps the busiest for years. On August 12, it not only delivers a rare total solar eclipse across parts of the Northern Hemisphere, but also a partial solar eclipse that’s deep across Europe and shallow in parts of North America. Just hours later, overnight on 12-13 August, comes the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, the best display of “shooting stars” in 2026. Add Venus, which in mid-month begins to shrink to a crescent as it approaches Earth — getting brighter as it does — and a partial lunar eclipse late in the month, and August becomes a showcase of multiple types of astronomical targets.

Here’s everything you need to know about astrophotography in August 2026:

Read: 10 must-shoot events for astrophotographers in 2026

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Wednesday, August 12: Total solar eclipse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The standout astrophotography event of 2026 is a total solar eclipse that sweeps across eastern Greenland, western Iceland and northern Spain. For those within the 180-mile-wide path of totality, this is a rare opportunity to photograph one of nature’s most dramatic spectacles.

Outside the path, a deep partial solar eclipse will be seen shortly before sunset across Europe. In North America, northeastern U.S. states and Canada will see a small eclipse in mid-afternoon.

Preparation is everything. You must use a solar filter for all partial phases, removing it only during totality itself if you’re in the path. A focal length of 400-800mm will capture the sun’s corona in detail, though wider lenses can be used for landscape compositions showing the darkened sky and horizon glow. Exposure bracketing is critical, as the corona spans a huge range of brightness. Practise beforehand — this is not an event to improvise.

Read: Start planning for the next solar eclipse – the must-photograph astro event of 2026

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August 12-13: Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower peaks under ideal dark-sky conditions this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Perseids peak on the night after the eclipse — a coincidence that effectively guarantees a moonless night sky perfect for meteor photography. Under dark skies, rates can reach 80–100 meteors per hour. As always with attempts to capture fleeting meteors, the best strategy is “set and forget.” Use a wide-angle lens (14-24mm), a fast aperture (f/2-f/2.8), ISO 800-1600 and exposures of 20-30 seconds. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky. Shoot continuously for several hours, and you’ve got a great chance of catching a few streaking through a frame.

Read: How to photograph the stunning Perseid meteor shower

August 15: Dark sky window

The last quarter moon — rising late at night — on August 6 kicks off a dark-sky period ideal for deep-sky imaging. With no moonlight to interfere, this is one of the final opportunities of the year to photograph the Milky Way’s core in the evening sky.

Look south after dark to capture the dense star clouds and dust lanes of the Milky Way flowing through the vast Summer Triangle asterism. Use a wide-angle lens and exposures of 10-20 seconds at ISO 800-3200, taking care to keep stars sharp. For greater detail, use a star tracker to extend exposure times. This is also a good time to experiment with panoramas or vertical compositions — but also think about composition, making sure there’s more in your image than just the Milky Way.

Read: The best star tracker camera mounts

August 15: Venus at greatest elongation

Venus reaches its greatest eastern elongation, shining brilliantly in the western sky after sunset. At nearly 48 degrees from the sun, it will be prominent as the “Evening Star.” It also becomes an ideal target for a close-up because it is now half-lit (as an inner planet, it has phases like the moon) and is becoming more of a crescent each night, even as its disk grows larger as it gets closer to Earth. This kind of image demands a refractor or Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope — ideally with a high focal length of about 1,000mm — and high magnification. Because of its brightness, Venus can be captured even before the sky fully darkens, allowing for more creative foreground work.

Read: The best cameras for astrophotography

August 27-28: Partial lunar eclipse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A solar eclipse also comes with a lunar eclipse in tow — sometimes before, sometimes after. This deep partial lunar eclipse will see 96% of the full moon enter Earth’s shadow, with cameras capturing a rusty, reddish color on the lunar surface near the peak. North and South America will get the best views, while Europe will see the peak of the eclipse in the hours before sunrise. A telephoto lens (300-600mm) will reveal detail, while shorter focal lengths can be used for creative compositions. Unlike a total lunar eclipse, part of the moon will remain brightly lit, so exposure balancing is important. Shoot in RAW and bracket exposures to retain both the shadowed and illuminated regions.

Read: How to photograph the Blood Moon

Astrophotography shot of the month: Milky Way and Perseids under a dark sky

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the total solar eclipse is the headline event, the Perseid meteor shower offers the most accessible and repeatable opportunity for astrophotographers. With a new moon ensuring dark skies, this year’s display is perfectly timed not only to catch meteors, but to do so with the Milky Way in the background. Find a location far from light pollution, point the camera south and use continuous shooting to keep it running for hours. The more frames you capture, the higher your chances of recording multiple meteors. However, always add a foreground element — a tree, a building or a landscape feature — to create interest, scouting a location in daylight if you can.



Read more:

• Astrophotography tools: the best camera, lenses and gear

• The best lenses for astrophotography