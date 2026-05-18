The storage needs of generative AI has driven up the cost of digital storage, in some cases tripling the cost of memory cards – but three major camera brands are already discussing if the shortage may have an impact on the price of cameras themselves.

This year, photographers have seen a dramatic climb on the price of memory cards as the world’s biggest chipmakers warn of high demand due to the storage needs to run increasingly popular AI systems.

While the cost of memory cards has already been impacted, cameras need memory beyond just what’s inside the card slot. Memory is needed inside the camera itself – this is to run the camera’s operating system and as temporary storage as the camera writes burst speeds to the memory card itself. This isn't limited to just the cameras that have built-in storage.

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I’ve now seen at least three camera brands discuss the potential of adjusting prices as a result of the memory shortage: Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm.

Canon estimates that the memory crisis will cost about $50.3 billion yen this year – that’s about $318 million / £235 million / AU$445.5 million / CA$435.6 million. A Canon representative in an interview with Japanese publications said that “we cannot rule out the possibility of passing on the cost to prices.”

Nikon similarly addressed the rising cost of memory in a Q&A after the last earnings call, where a Nikon representative said that “We may also consider passing on price increases depending on the situation.”

In Fujifilm’s latest financial report, the company told investors that “pricing measures and other initiatives” may be used to mitigate the impact of rising costs in memory, as well as silver and crude oil.

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While those companies have not announced any price changes, they have discussed the possibility as investors express concern over the rising costs of memory.

“Pricing measures” could mean a lot of different things. It could mean changes to current list prices, but it could also mean future launches come at a higher list price or that sales and seasonal discounts are reduced, for example.

The rising costs may not affect camera prices right away – if at all. Canon and Fujifilm, for example, told investors that they have already secured most of the memory needed for the year.

The potential impact of the memory crisis on the cost of cameras for creators isn’t certain this early on. But with at least three camera brands discussing the rising memory costs, at the very least, it’s clear that camera brands are starting to see the impact.

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