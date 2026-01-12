Super-popular mirrorless camera drops to its lowest price ever!

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 IV is now over five years old – but it has proved an incredible survivor in the fast-moving world of mirrorless cameras. Still on our recommended list as one of the best cameras for beginners, we have just spotted that you can now buy it at its lowest price ever. Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on the black version of the body for just £413.30.

The E-M10 Mark IV combines a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor with in-body image stabilization, ensuring sharp, blur-free images even in low light. Its lightweight build and classic design make it easy to carry, while the flip-down touchscreen and built-in Wi-Fi make capturing and sharing photos effortless.



The included 14-42mm lens offers a versatile zoom range, covering everything from wide-angle landscapes to portrait shots. Whether you're capturing family moments, street photography, or stunning scenery, this kit provides excellent image quality in a compact package.



At just £413.30, this is one of the best value mirrorless camera bundles available right now. With a significant price drop and Olympus’s renowned image quality, this deal won’t last long. If you’re looking for a reliable and stylish camera to elevate your photography, now is the time to buy.

