Is Panasonic announcing a new camera next week?

Panasonic has posted teaser videos on its social channels announcing a Lumix Livestream taking place on YouTube next week. This is something the company has done when launching its last six cameras, strongly suggesting that a new body might be on the way.

The livestream will take place next Tuesday at 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT, which is Wednesday at 01:00 AEDT. The company's YouTube holding page currently gives nothing away, as both comments and chat are turned off – no doubt to prevent spoilers and rumors spreading.

Even the teasers themselves give no clues, with little more than the livestream date along with hashtags for #Lumix and #MotionPicturePerfect (the Lumix motto). So, there are no breadcrumbs about what the big surprise could be.

History tells us, however, that this is likely to be a camera. Of the eight previous livestreams on the Lumix YouTube page, six of them were for camera launches like the Panasonic Lumix S9 and the Lumix S5 IIX.

Since Panasonic has its finger in almost every pie, from compact cameras and bridge cameras to cinema cameras and mirrorless cameras, it could conceivably fall into any number of categories.

However, given that it's only been interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras that have received Lumix Livestreams in the past, smart money says that this will be a Micro Four Thirds G-series announcement or one for the full-frame S-series.

Either way, it's an exciting time to be a Panasonic shooter – and given that the big reveal, whatever it is, is coming just a couple of days before the CP+ supershow in Japan, I'll hopefully be able to get my hands on it as I'm visiting the show next week!

We'll be covering the announcement live on Tuesday, so stay tuned to find out what all the fuss is about.

