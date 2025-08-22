Panasonic's svelte Lumix S9 with kit lens falls to under £900!

The Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the most compact full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market. And now for a limited time it's available with a huge £600 discount, meaning you can pick one up with the Lumix S 18-40mm kit zoom for just £899.10 at Park Cameras - as long if you are happy to go for the stylish-looking olive green version of the camera, and remember to apply the extra 10% discount code.

Panasonic Lumix S9 + 18-40mm lens | was £1,499.99 | £899.10

SAVE £600 at Park Cameras The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. To get this price use the discount code PANASONIC-10 to get an extra 10% off the £999 list price of the olive green version.

Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.

The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.

In fact, this little camera would be an ideal candidate for a portable rig. And at £899.10, this is an amazing deal!

