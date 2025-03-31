Nikon Zf with matching 40mm lens drops to new low price as Amazon spring sale ends tonight

If you've been holding off upgrading your Best DSLR to the latest and best Nikon camera, well today is your last day to grab the Nikon Zf with special edition Z 40mm f/2 at its new-low price to just £2,036.95 in the Amazon Spring Sale - that's a cool saving of $203 but you only have until MIDNIGHT today to snag this increible deal on the Nikon retro-inspied camera.

The Nikon Zf draws inspiration from the legendary Nikon FM2, seamlessly blending vintage aesthetics with modern functionality. Its meticulously crafted design features precision-cut edges, knurled dials, and a textured finish, evoking the charm of a classic film camera.

Machined from aluminum, the shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials boast engraved markings for precise manual control. The mechanical shutter produces a crisp, satisfying click, enhancing the tactile shooting experience.

Encased in a prism-style body, the Zf’s electronic viewfinder integrates effortlessly with its heritage-inspired controls. The intuitive layout ensures smooth handling, while the 3.2-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen provides flexibility for composition, focus adjustments, and subject tracking.

With a fully articulating screen that includes a front-facing mode, the Nikon Zf adapts to various shooting styles, from street photography and portraits to vlogging—delivering a perfect balance of nostalgia and innovation.