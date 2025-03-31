Nikon Zf with matching 40mm lens drops to new low price as Amazon spring sale ends tonight
You have until MIDNIGHT tonight to grab Nikon's most popular camera, now at its lowest-ever price
If you've been holding off upgrading your Best DSLR to the latest and best Nikon camera, well today is your last day to grab the Nikon Zf with special edition Z 40mm f/2 at its new-low price to just £2,036.95 in the Amazon Spring Sale - that's a cool saving of $203 but you only have until MIDNIGHT today to snag this increible deal on the Nikon retro-inspied camera.
SAVE $203 at Amazon If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 40mm lens – and now it’s even cheaper!
The Nikon Zf draws inspiration from the legendary Nikon FM2, seamlessly blending vintage aesthetics with modern functionality. Its meticulously crafted design features precision-cut edges, knurled dials, and a textured finish, evoking the charm of a classic film camera.
Machined from aluminum, the shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials boast engraved markings for precise manual control. The mechanical shutter produces a crisp, satisfying click, enhancing the tactile shooting experience.
Encased in a prism-style body, the Zf’s electronic viewfinder integrates effortlessly with its heritage-inspired controls. The intuitive layout ensures smooth handling, while the 3.2-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen provides flexibility for composition, focus adjustments, and subject tracking.
With a fully articulating screen that includes a front-facing mode, the Nikon Zf adapts to various shooting styles, from street photography and portraits to vlogging—delivering a perfect balance of nostalgia and innovation.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.