Nikon Z50 drops to its lowest-ever price ever – just in time for Christmas!
Get Nikon's Z50 DX mirrorless camera with zoom lens for only £699
We saw some great prices on the Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera over Black Friday - but unbelievably the asking price has dropped again as we head into the last shopping days for Christmas. You can now pick up this first-generation APS-C model for just £699 with lens, which is about £300 less than it was on sale for a month or so ago!
Nikon Z50 + Z DX 16-50mm|was £1,039|now £699
Save £339 at London Camera Exchange If you're looking to take up photography as a beginner, this Nikon Z50 kit is perfect. With 20MP stills and 4K video, this is a perfect starter camera for many.
The Z50 sports a 20.9 megapixel DX sensor that is equipped with 209 auto focus points with Phase Detection and tactile Nikon ergonomics making it extremely user-friendly.
You have the ability to shoot up to 4K video at 30p, have a great ISO range from 100-51,200 allowing you to take images in low-light conditions or -4 EV.
Along with its sharp 2360k-dot electronic viewfinder and 3.2" LCD 1040k-dot tilting screen you have the ability to have a clear view whilst composing all your images, be it up high up or down low, the Z50 has you covered.
See our guide to the best lenses for the Nikon Z50, and see our comparison between this camera and its successor in our Nikon Z50 vs Z50 II guide
