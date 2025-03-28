Nikon Z50 camera drops to lowest-ever price

We saw some great prices on the Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera at the end of last year, but we have just spotted the best deal on this beginner model we have seen just year. Amazon is now selling the Z50 body for just £589.73 as its spring sale continues.

Nikon Z50 body |was £899|now £589.73

Save £310 at Amazon If you're looking to take up photography as a beginner, the Nikon Z50 is a great budget buy. With 20MP stills and 4K video, this is a perfect starter camera for many.

The Z50 sports a 20.9 megapixel DX sensor that is equipped with 209 auto focus points with Phase Detection and tactile Nikon ergonomics making it extremely user-friendly.

You have the ability to shoot up to 4K video at 30p, have a great ISO range from 100-51,200 allowing you to take images in low-light conditions or -4 EV.

Along with its sharp 2360k-dot electronic viewfinder and 3.2" LCD 1040k-dot tilting screen you have the ability to have a clear view whilst composing all your images, be it up high up or down low, the Z50 has you covered.

Note that there is now a newer, more expensive Nikon Z50 II model now available.

