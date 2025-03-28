Nikon Z50 camera drops to lowest-ever price

News
By published

Get Nikon's Z50 DX mirrorless camera for only £589.73

Nikon Z50
(Image credit: Nikon)

We saw some great prices on the Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera at the end of last year, but we have just spotted the best deal on this beginner model we have seen just year. Amazon is now selling the Z50 body  for just £589.73 as its spring sale continues.

Nikon Z50 body |was £899|now £589.73Save £310 at Amazon

Nikon Z50 body |was £899|now £589.73
Save £310 at Amazon If you're looking to take up photography as a beginner, the Nikon Z50 is a great budget buy. With 20MP stills and 4K video, this is a perfect starter camera for many.

View Deal

The Z50 sports a 20.9 megapixel DX sensor that is equipped with 209 auto focus points with Phase Detection and tactile Nikon ergonomics making it extremely user-friendly.

You have the ability to shoot up to 4K video at 30p, have a great ISO range from 100-51,200 allowing you to take images in low-light conditions or -4 EV.

Along with its sharp 2360k-dot electronic viewfinder and 3.2" LCD 1040k-dot tilting screen you have the ability to have a clear view whilst composing all your images, be it up high up or down low, the Z50 has you covered.

Note that there is now a newer, more expensive Nikon Z50 II model now available.

See other Amazon Spring Sale camera deals

See our guide to the best lenses for the Nikon Z50, and see our comparison between this camera and its successor in our Nikon Z50 vs Z50 II guide

See more Cameras News
TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.

He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Mirrorless Cameras
Canon EOS R50 V camera held in a pair of hands next to a Sony ZV-E10 II camera on a brick wall
Canon EOS R50 V vs Sony ZV-E10 II: which one will take the vlogging camera crown?
Canon EOS R3 at Lowest-ever price
The Canon R3 has a MASSIVE $1,000 discount in the Amazon Big Spring Sale
Nikon Zf + 40mm
The Nikon Zf with matching 40mm lens DROPS to new-low in the Amazon sale
Taylor swift, wearing her hair in pigtails with a cream colored sweater, standing at a microphone, with an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV next to her and the text &quot;Price drop&quot;
Want Taylor Swift's camera? Buy it today and get a FREE lens
OM System OM-1 camera deal
Holy cow! OM System OM-1 camera drops to its lowest price ever!
Fujifilm GFX 100RF camera on a red table in bright sunlight
Fujifilm GFX100RF review: medium format marvel
Latest in News
Laowa Shift Cines lenses 15mm &amp; 21mm
Laowa launches first-ever shift lenses for cinematographers
Red Komodo 6K
The Nikon effect sees the RED Komodo get a MASSIVE $2,000 discount
A winning entry from the 2025 SkyPixel photograph and videography contest
“It almost tricks you at first glance.” These stunning drone shots prove the importance of an “eye” for composition
Specta Mini drone hovering over a car and four people
Want to get around the DJI drone ban AND save? Meet the Specta Mini – cheap and USA-legal!
Potensic Atom SE drone
Drones deals with the power to impress - these Potensic drones are great!
Fujifilm Fujinon LA30x7.8 BRM-XB2
Fujifilm announces development of a new 30x zoom broadcast lens ahead of NAB 2025