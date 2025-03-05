MASSIVE $700 discount on the Canon R5 C: the ultimate hybrid camera with 8K video and 45MP stills

If you're a keen videographer or want to take the jump in your cinematography career with one of the best hybrid cameras on the market that offers amazing 8K video and huge 45-megapixel images, all in one camera then this is the deal for you!

Currently, you can grab one of the best 8k and 6K cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R5 C with a HUGE $700 saving – now priced at just $2,999 at Adorama. What's more this comes with a free SmallRig Black Mamba cage to help you rig out your caemra for movie making.

By simply toggling a switch, the Canon EOS R5 C transforms from a fully-featured stills camera, offering all the settings of the Canon R5 mirrorless camera, to a full-frame 8K60p Cinema EOS camera that can internally record 12-bit Cinema RAW Light footage. This versatile design eliminates the need for carrying a separate camera for stills and video during production, all within a compact form factor.

The R5 C boasts enhancements compared to its counterparts, the R5 and Canon C70. These include 4K120p recording, HDMI RAW output, Canon Log 3 HLG/PQ support, unlimited recording time, a timecode port, Dual Pixel CMOS AF with eye detection, an active cooling system,13 customizable buttons, and a multi-function shoe for XLR adapters - making this the perfect tool for any video or photo productions.

Additionally, the camera inherits reliable features from its predecessors such as Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, compatibility with DaVinci Resolve and Canon apps for footage management, an electronic RF mount, CFexpress/SD card slots, a familiar button layout, and more.

Moisture and dustproof, matching the standard of its cinema-grade cousin, the EOS C70, the EOS R5 C is designed to withstand demanding shooting environments. Despite its robust capabilities, all these features are housed within a lightweight 1.7 lb body, making it an ideal choice for aerial videography and a versatile addition to any filmmaker's toolkit as a prime camera to suit any photo or video situation.