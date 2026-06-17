I regret not buying the Nikon Z6 III… but I still love my Nikon Z8

I waited a long time for the Nikon Z6 III to come out. A long time. The full-frame hybrid mirrorless camera was heavily rumored prior to its June 2024 announcement – and I’m not sure there’s been a bigger buzz for a Nikon camera since. A full-frame mid-range camera is always going to court a lot of interest, but what made the Nikon Z6 III such an enticing prospect was its predecessor.

I finally caved and bought a Nikon Z8. Two months later, Nikon launched the Nikon Z6 III…

The Nikon Z6 II was a solid if not exceptional camera. It righted many of the original Z6’s shortcomings, but wasn’t a significant upgrade – more of a Z6 1.5, if you will.

Taking that into account, and the more advanced competition, it was obvious that the Big N was gearing up for a true successor in the Nikon Z6 III.

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A tempting prospect: The "Baby Z9"

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In May 2023 the Nikon Z8 launched as the spiritual successor to, in my opinion, the best DSLR camera ever made: the Nikon D850. But this wasn’t just a Nikon Z7 II in a more rugged body, it was a photo and video powerhouse that boasted a fully stacked 45.7MP sensor with no mechanical shutter. Its specs were largely identical to the flagship Nikon Z9, earning it the moniker "Baby Z9".

I was shooting on a D850, having stuck with the D8XXX series since the Nikon D800, and immediately the Nikon Z8 was my dream camera. But I questioned whether or not I really needed a camera as capable as the Nikon Z8. The D850 was everything I could ever want from a camera and I was totally in love with its incredible image files.

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I was working on Digital Camera World's sister publication, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, and was fed up having to constantly borrow Z-Series cameras when testing new Nikon Z lenses and accessories. So, I decided I needed to get with the times. The problem was that, despite endless rumors, the Nikon Z6 III wasn’t available yet.

I didn’t want to purchase a Z6 II or Z7 II, because the whole point of moving away from my D850 was to have a cutting-edge camera. And while the Nikon Z8 was my dream body, I felt it was simply too much camera to justify.

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I even took a secret look at the Sony A7 IV and Fujifilm X-T5, but the former had been out for a while and as much as I loved the X-T5 (I still want one) I’m a full-frame photographer at heart. So, I waited a little bit longer before I finally caved and bought a Nikon Z8. Two months later, Nikon launched the Nikon Z6 III…

Nikon Z6 III: Two months too late

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I went to the launch event. I loved it. If the Nikon Z8 is a "Baby Z9" then the Nikon Z6 III is a "Baby Z8". It’s a fantastic photo and video hybrid with a partially stacked sensor, blistering burst speeds, whip-fast autofocus, jaw-dropping EVF and top-notch IBIS. There is no doubt in my mind that it’s the camera I should have purchased for three reasons: resolution, size and price.

I’ve talked extensively about how a high-resolution camera like the 45.7MP Nikon Z8 can affect image quality due to camera shake, meaning you often have to double or triple the reciprocal rule in order to capture critically sharp shots. When using a camera with a more modest 24.5MP sensor like the Nikon Z6 III, you can stick to the reciprocal rule more closely.

Obviously the Nikon Z8 is a lot smaller and lighter than the Z9, but it’s still a bit of a behemoth next to the smaller and lighter Nikon Z6 III. And while I relish having a large camera to balance a long telephoto lens, I don’t take my Z8 out nearly as much as I would a Nikon Z6 III, because it’s simply too big and heavy.

And finally, the most obvious difference between the two cameras is their price. Granted, by the time I bought it, the Nikon Z8 was regularly on sale for a chunk off the RRP, but the Nikon Z6 III’s launch price was $2,499 / £2,699 / AU$4,499.

The Nikon Z8 launched at $3,999 / £3,999 / AU$6,999 and the cheapest I’d seen it at the time was with a healthy 17.5% discount. Even then, it was more expensive than the Z6 III – I’m talking about the price of a decent zoom lens, which is a very important consideration.

Don’t buy what’s best, buy what’s best for YOU

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And yet, the Nikon Z8 is still my dream camera. It’s technically the best camera I’ve ever owned and I’m not sure how it could ever be eclipsed (I certainly don’t need it to be). Had the Nikon Z6 III been announced a couple of months earlier, though, I’d almost certainly own one right now, instead.

Still, there’s value in this kind of discussion. If you’re looking for a new camera, don’t necessarily purchase at the end of your budget; really consider your use cases. To loosely quote Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight: An expensive high-resolution monster might be the camera you deserve, but not the one you need right now.

A bigger and more technically advanced camera isn’t necessarily the right choice for everyone. Don’t buy what’s best, buy what’s best for you.

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If you like the Nikon Z6 III, but prefer a retro camera then check out the similarly specced Nikon Zf. If you’re looking for an alternative from another manufacturer, check out the Canon EOS R6 Mark III.