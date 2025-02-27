Canon R3 gets BIG $500 price cut in this awesome camera deal
$4,499 for Canon EOS R3 - get it while it's at its lowest-ever price (and you'll get some useful bonus gifts too)
If you're in the market for a top-tier mirrorless camera, this deal is hard to beat! The Canon EOS R3, Canon’s second flagship professional camera, is now available with a $500 discount at Adorama , bringing the price down to just $4,499.
But Adorama is making the offer even sweeter with a free accessory bundle that includes a 128GB memory card, a spare battery, a cleaning kit and backpack—adding even more value to your purchase.
Save $500 at Adorama With a 24.1MP stacked sensor, it can fire off 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording. Move the focus point by moving your eye, or with the super-fast Smart Controller joystick. Human and animal eye detection, 8 stops of IBIS… this camera has it all!
💲Price Match:
B&H: $4,499 (without accessories)
A key highlight of the Canon EOS R3 is its 24.1MP stacked sensor, designed for ultra-fast readout speeds that significantly reduce rolling shutter distortion—ideal for high-speed shooting and video recording.
With up to 30fps continuous shooting using the electronic shutter, along with 6K60p RAW and 4K 120p video capabilities, the R3 is a powerhouse for both photographers and videographers. And now, with a $500 discount, it’s at its lowest price ever at just $4,499!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
