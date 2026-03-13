Canon EOS R100 crashes to £399 in Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

The Canon EOS R100 has dropped to just £399 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, down from its usual £559 price tag. That’s a healthy £160 saving and one of the most affordable ways to step into Canon’s modern mirrorless EOS R system right now

Save 29% (£160.99) Canon EOS R100 (body only): was £559.99 now £399 at Amazon The Canon EOS R100 is a compact and beginner-friendly mirrorless camera that pairs a 24.1MP APS-C sensor with Canon’s RF mount system, delivering excellent image quality and straightforward controls for photographers stepping up from a smartphone.

Designed as an entry-level mirrorless camera, the EOS R100 offers a straightforward path into interchangeable-lens photography without the complexity or cost of higher-end models. At this price, it becomes an especially appealing option for beginners, students, or anyone looking for a capable everyday camera without stretching their budget.

At the heart of the camera is a 24.1MP APS-C sensor paired with Canon’s DIGIC 8 processor. This combination delivers pleasing image quality with plenty of detail and Canon’s well-known color science, making it well-suited to travel, family photography, and general everyday shooting.

Autofocus is handled by Canon’s reliable Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, which provides fast and accurate focusing along with useful features such as eye detection. The camera also supports continuous shooting speeds of up to 6.5fps, giving it enough responsiveness for casual action or capturing spontaneous moments.

Video capabilities include 4K recording as well as Full HD options, making the EOS R100 a solid hybrid option for beginners exploring both photography and video creation. Its lightweight body and simple control layout also make it particularly approachable for those moving up from a smartphone or compact camera.

With access to Canon’s growing range of RF and RF-S lenses, the EOS R100 also offers room to grow within the system. At just £399 during the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, this is a compelling entry point into Canon’s mirrorless ecosystem and a strong deal for anyone looking to start their photography journey.