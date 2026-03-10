Canon EOS R100 beginner camera kit crashes to a new low price as Amazon sale kicks off!

The Canon EOS R100 has quietly become one of the most compelling entry points into mirrorless photography, and this bundle deal makes it even harder to ignore. Amazon UK has just started its Spring sale - and this starter bundle, complete with lens, memory card and case, is one of the best deals on offer.

This starter kit, which includes the EOS R100 and the RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, has dropped to just £499.

For anyone looking to step into the RF system without spending big, this is exactly the kind of offer that makes the Amazon Spring Deal Days 2026 sale worth checking out!

Save £200 Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45mm: was £699 now £499 at Amazon The Canon EOS R100 is a great first proper camera for a photography beginner or student. It’s small, takes great still images, and won’t break the bank. Plus, it’s a camera you can grow with as you settle into your photography journey. This bargain bundle comes with a lens, memory card and a carry case.

What stands out about the R100 is how easy it is to pick up and start shooting with. It’s lightweight, fast, and backed by Canon’s impressive colour science, which means great-looking images straight out of the camera. Whether you’re capturing family moments, travelling light, or making your first move from smartphone photography, the R100 delivers clean, sharp results with very little effort required.

The included 18-45mm lens is a perfect starter zoom, covering everything from wide-angle scenes to everyday portraits. It’s compact, stabilised, and quiet, making it ideal for both stills and simple video work. For a bundle at this price, it gives you a lot of flexibility straight out of the box, without forcing you into additional spending on day one.

What also makes this deal appealing is the wider RF ecosystem you’re buying into. Canon’s RF lenses now range from affordable compact primes to high-end professional glass, giving you the freedom to grow your kit in any direction. The R100 may be the beginning of your journey, but it’s part of a system designed to expand with you.

