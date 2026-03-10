You can now tell Photoshop’s AI Assistant what to do with your voice! Firefly gains raft of GenAI tools

The Adobe Photoshop mobile app allows you to use voice controls to communicate with AI Assistant

Adobe has launched the public beta of its AI Assistant tool for Photoshop on web and mobile, while Firefly has been treated to five generative AI tools that will allow users to be more specific with their AI-powered edits. Adobe has also introduced unlimited generations in both Photoshop's AI Assistant and Adobe Firefly. Here’s what’s in store…

Adobe Photoshop AI Assistant (web/mobile)

AI Assistant can make direct changes or show you how to perform them manually (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe has launched the public beta of its AI Assistant tool for Photoshop on the web and mobile. This powerful AI feature analyzes an image and provides suggested edits, while also allowing the user to input “Do it for me” prompts to make bespoke changes such as removing objects, altering backgrounds, tweaking lighting, or adjusting color.

If you’re not keen on giving the AI free rein to edit your photo or you simply want to learn how to perform specific functions manually, you can also ask AI Assistant to “Show me”. Edits are placed on new layers, so you can operate via a non-destructive workflow and always revert back to the original image or easily tweak any changes. The Adobe Photoshop mobile app even allows you to communicate with AI Assistant via voice requests.

Article continues below

AI Markup introduces new ways to communicate with Adobe’s AI Assistant (Image credit: Adobe)

The web version of Photoshop is also getting a new feature called AI Markup, which is powered by AI Assistant and also available in public beta. This allows you to take a more direct approach to prompt-based changes by drawing directly onto the image in question, before inputting prompts to affect marked areas.

The example (above) shows how a simple illustration, a cross, and an arrow were used to convey the removal of distractions and the addition of flowers. You can also add a note to an object in order to input specific changes, as well as input broader changes that affect the whole image.

A range of genAI tools should allow users to be more precise with their Firefly edits (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe is also bringing a raft of new features to its all-in-one creative AI studio, Firefly. A range of powerful tools aims to give users more creative agency. The AI-powered image generator and editor will now include a range of generative tools: Generative Fill, Remove, Expand, and Upscale, as well as a Remove Background tool. Masks also allow you to paint onto the image in question to specifically target edits.

Generative Fill: Add, replace, or refine elements with context-aware results

Generative Remove: Quickly remove unwanted objects

Generative Expand: Adapt images to new sizes and aspect ratios

Generative Upscale: Increase resolution and sharpen details for export

Remove Background: Isolate subjects and remove backgrounds with a click

Adobe is also introducing unlimited generations in both Adobe Firefly and AI Assistant in Adobe Photoshop web and mobile. Until April 9, paid subscribers to Photoshop web and mobile can enjoy unlimited generations for AI Assistant, while freemium users can make use of 20 free generations. Firefly customers can currently access unlimited generations also.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...

Check out the best photo editing software and the best photo organizing software. For more on Adobe, make sure you stay up to date via the latest camera news.