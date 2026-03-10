You can now tell Photoshop’s AI Assistant what to do with your voice! Firefly gains raft of GenAI tools
Adobe has launched the public beta of its AI Assistant tool for Photoshop on web and mobile, while Firefly has been treated to five generative AI tools that will allow users to be more specific with their AI-powered edits. Adobe has also introduced unlimited generations in both Photoshop's AI Assistant and Adobe Firefly. Here’s what’s in store…
Adobe Photoshop AI Assistant (web/mobile)
Adobe has launched the public beta of its AI Assistant tool for Photoshop on the web and mobile. This powerful AI feature analyzes an image and provides suggested edits, while also allowing the user to input “Do it for me” prompts to make bespoke changes such as removing objects, altering backgrounds, tweaking lighting, or adjusting color.
If you’re not keen on giving the AI free rein to edit your photo or you simply want to learn how to perform specific functions manually, you can also ask AI Assistant to “Show me”. Edits are placed on new layers, so you can operate via a non-destructive workflow and always revert back to the original image or easily tweak any changes. The Adobe Photoshop mobile app even allows you to communicate with AI Assistant via voice requests.Article continues below
The web version of Photoshop is also getting a new feature called AI Markup, which is powered by AI Assistant and also available in public beta. This allows you to take a more direct approach to prompt-based changes by drawing directly onto the image in question, before inputting prompts to affect marked areas.
The example (above) shows how a simple illustration, a cross, and an arrow were used to convey the removal of distractions and the addition of flowers. You can also add a note to an object in order to input specific changes, as well as input broader changes that affect the whole image.
Adobe Firefly gets raft of new genAI tools
Adobe is also bringing a raft of new features to its all-in-one creative AI studio, Firefly. A range of powerful tools aims to give users more creative agency. The AI-powered image generator and editor will now include a range of generative tools: Generative Fill, Remove, Expand, and Upscale, as well as a Remove Background tool. Masks also allow you to paint onto the image in question to specifically target edits.
- Generative Fill: Add, replace, or refine elements with context-aware results
- Generative Remove: Quickly remove unwanted objects
- Generative Expand: Adapt images to new sizes and aspect ratios
- Generative Upscale: Increase resolution and sharpen details for export
- Remove Background: Isolate subjects and remove backgrounds with a click
Adobe is also introducing unlimited generations in both Adobe Firefly and AI Assistant in Adobe Photoshop web and mobile. Until April 9, paid subscribers to Photoshop web and mobile can enjoy unlimited generations for AI Assistant, while freemium users can make use of 20 free generations. Firefly customers can currently access unlimited generations also.
