The Insta360 Titan, an 11K 360 camera that is the cinematic equivalent of consumer Insta360 X5, was adapted for spaceflight by the Canadian space agency and everything was going well – until it wasn't. Today a film is released explaining how the mission was recovered after contact was lost...

We sent Insta360 Titan 40km above Earth on a giant balloon - Insta360 Stories - YouTube Watch On

The Insta360 Titan is an 11K camera but it was designed for cinematographers to use down on Earth, where there is enough atmosphere for traditional fan-based ventilation systems to keep the device cool, and traditional materials can be used for the shell.

The idea of capturing 360-degree video showing the path of the moon over the surface of the planet below was tempting, though, and the idea of using the best resolution device available was appealing to the Dorothy Project – a Canadian group which set out with the goal of helping everyone get the "edge of space feel" that astronauts experience.

There is much to be said for that, too, if we want our planet to survive – some of the best quotes about humans needing to live in harmony come from those who have seen Earth from beyond, experiencing what is known as the overview effect.

"From space, I saw Earth as a precious, fragile ball of life hanging in the void of space, and I became more convinced than ever that we must protect and preserve it." Edgar Mitchell, Apollo 14 astronaut

The balloon launch was organized with the help of the Canadian Space Agency (Image credit: Insta360)

Before this mission could be ready for spaceflight, taking the device 35km above the surface of the Earth, a lot had to happen, including protection against the intense solar radiation, and preparation for the experiences of forces up to 7G – even though balloon rather that a rocket was to be used.

After launch, the camera was sending back live footage, and recording – perhaps for the first time – a high-resolution stereoscopic 3D 360 footage – so understandably it was wanted in full but, soon after the mission reached full height, the camera stopped transmitting a signal.

There were other experiments in the main gondola, while the Dorothy 8 Titan camera was on an arm to get the best view of the mission in space. (Image credit: Insta360)

Happily, though, the mission was built with the ability, if all else fails, for a robotic arm to extend and press 'the button' – the story of which is explained in the movie being released today.

So, instead of a total loss, just 40 minutes of panic ensued.

The all-important mission component – a physical button pusher – is visible here below the yellow patch. (Image credit: Insta360)

You might not take a camera into space, but it is reassuring to know that it is a lot easier to turn a regular Insta360 camera off and on if it's that little bit nearer.

To be fair, I've rarely experienced any kind of crash in my testing, which is why they do so well in my guide to the best 360 cameras – but then I must admit neither I nor Digital Camera World yet has a space program.