GoPro cameras can now livestream youth sports for those who can’t make it to the game
Action camera giant GoPro just added another type of action to its toolkit: Livestreaming youth sports. A new partnership between GoPro and the youth sports app GameChanger now allows coaches and other authorized staff to livestream the game using the action cameras.
GameChanger is a free youth sports app from Dick’s Sporting Goods and houses features like game schedules and scorekeeping. The app previously supported livestreaming from a smartphone camera, but now the partnership allows GoPro models to stream the game. (Some Mevo, Obsbot, and XBotGo cameras are also supported.)
The new livestreaming feature doesn’t require a brand-new GoPro – in fact, models as old as the Hero7 will work with the livestreaming feature. But the update allows coaches and their support staff or volunteers to stream the game without leaving their smartphone mounted for recording.Article continues below
There are some safety protections in place – in order to livestream, the team administrator must grant streaming permissions to whoever is handling the livestreaming, such as a coach, staff, or volunteer.
GoPro says that mounting an action camera to stream the game offers a wide-angle view of the full field. The action camera’s small size also makes it easier to shoot through chain-link fences, while waterproofing means streaming is still possible during rainy games.
Along with livestreaming, GoPro can also stream and record to the device simultaneously, or record the game without livestreaming to share later. GoPro cameras are also able to livestream through the GoPro Quik app, but the new GameChanger partnership opens up an easy way to share those games with the entire team.
The livestreaming supports a handful of GoPro models from the Hero7 to the Hero13 Black and even the GoPro Max, so livestreaming doesn’t require a purchase for those who already own one of the action cameras. Budget models like the GoPro Lit Hero aren't listed among the compatible options.
However, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering a new bundle that pairs the Hero13 with the larger Enduro battery, a microSD card, mounting buckle, adhesive mount, USB-pass-through door (for using an external power supply while livestreaming longer games), and a carrying case for about $450.
GameChanger is available to download for free in the US and Canada; watching five livestreams per season is included with the free membership, but subscriptions are required for fans to watch more live streams. The app is free for team coaches.
For more details, read about how to livestream on GameChanger with a GoPro.
