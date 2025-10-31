Blimey! Canon EOS R8 drops to just £649 in this incredible Amazon cashback deal!
With £400 Canon cashback, this full-frame mirrorless drops to its best price EVER!
This Amazon deal is so good, we almost didn't believe it. Just £649 for the full-frame Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera - once you factor in the £400 you can claim back with Canon's winter cashback scheme.
This is the lowest price we have seen for this camera - but as Amazon has a habit of putting down prices in this way for a very short time, we don't think the offer will be around for long.
Canon's smallest and lightest full-frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with one of the best autofocus systems we've ever used! Remember you pay £1,049 today, but then claim £400 back direct from Canon.
This lightweight, mirrorless powerhouse packs a 24.2 MP full-frame sensor, blazing-fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, and uncropped 4K/60p video using Canon’s oversampled 6K processing. Whether you're capturing fast-paced events, cinematic video, or everyday moments, it delivers pro-level performance in a compact body. The intelligent autofocus even reads faces, eyes, animals, vehicles - making sure your subject stays sharp no matter the scenario.
This is one of the best full-frame deals out there right now – and may be of all time. The R8 was already a reliable all-rounder, but slashing an extra £400 off means you're getting flagship-level autofocus, cinematic video options, and a compact form factor - all without breaking the bank. If you’ve been teetering between stepping up to full-frame or sticking with APS-C, this deal makes that decision a whole lot easier.
So, if you're thinking about pulling the trigger, do it today. You’re getting an amazing camera - and a serious saving. But at this price, we don't think this will be around for long…
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.