Blimey! Canon EOS R8 drops to just £649 in this incredible Amazon cashback deal!

This Amazon deal is so good, we almost didn't believe it. Just £649 for the full-frame Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera - once you factor in the £400 you can claim back with Canon's winter cashback scheme.

This is the lowest price we have seen for this camera - but as Amazon has a habit of putting down prices in this way for a very short time, we don't think the offer will be around for long.

This lightweight, mirrorless powerhouse packs a 24.2 MP full-frame sensor, blazing-fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, and uncropped 4K/60p video using Canon’s oversampled 6K processing. Whether you're capturing fast-paced events, cinematic video, or everyday moments, it delivers pro-level performance in a compact body. The intelligent autofocus even reads faces, eyes, animals, vehicles - making sure your subject stays sharp no matter the scenario.

This is one of the best full-frame deals out there right now – and may be of all time. The R8 was already a reliable all-rounder, but slashing an extra £400 off means you're getting flagship-level autofocus, cinematic video options, and a compact form factor - all without breaking the bank. If you’ve been teetering between stepping up to full-frame or sticking with APS-C, this deal makes that decision a whole lot easier.

So, if you're thinking about pulling the trigger, do it today. You’re getting an amazing camera - and a serious saving. But at this price, we don't think this will be around for long…