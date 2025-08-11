Filters typically fall into a few pre-defined effects, like circular polarizers, diffusion, and special effects – but one company is launching an unusual filter that allows for thousands of different effects in one liquid-based system. The KahnOptic KineticGlass is, essentially, an empty filter designed to allow filmmakers and photographers to DIY their own special effects filters by filling the empty space with liquid, alcohol, glitter, glass, and other supplies.

The KineticGlass filter is essentially two pieces of glass sandwiched together inside an aluminum frame with a bit of space in the middle. That space in the middle is where the magic comes in – creatives can fill that space with a long list of different materials to create moving special effects.

For example, that space can be filled with glitter and water for a moving bokeh overlaying a video, or water and alcohol to create a wavy, moving distortion pattern.

(Image credit: KahOptics)

With the liquid-based contents, the special effects inside the filter move, making it a tool geared for filmmakers looking for something beyond the standard static filters.

The KineticGlass filter, which is the 138mm size meant for inserting into a matte box, comes with the various tools creators need to fill the filter with different ingredients, including a screwdriver, syringe, and a box doubling as a workspace to hold the filter upright while crafting.

Creators can potentially use materials picked up from craft stores to concoct their own effects – or a liquor store, as rum will create a warming effect, cabernet a pink tone, and absinthe the look of expired film. But, the company also sells vials of pre-tested materials to follow a recipe for a specific look.

Many of the effects can later be drained from the filter to refill with different materials for new effects, and the inside of the glass uses coatings to help prevent materials from sticking. However, the company warns that some special effects are permanent, as things like fishing line (for creating lens flares) and confetti cannot be expelled from the filter, and that filter then becomes “committed” to that specific look.

KineticGlass works when the different elements inside the filter, whether that’s colored liquid or glitter, interact with light. That can mean the light in the scene or artificial light, but KahnOptics also created a specially-designed ring of lights that gives creators more control over the light hitting the filter. The LumaTray gives the KineticGlass filter customizable light, including the ability to control color temperature, brightness, and direction using a smartphone app.

Because KineticGlass is also designed to support creative, moving special effects, the company also launched a magnetic rotating tray that allows users to easily rotate the filters to stir up movement in the liquid filter.

Created by filmmaker and DP Adam Kahn, KhanOptics first started sharing KineticGlass in the fall of 2023, launching last year and gradually launching different vetted special effects options to use with the kit since then. But, a recent spotlight has the unusual, special effects filter garnering newfound buzz.

KahnOptics puts the KineticGlass, LumaTray, rotating filter tray, pouch, and an effect into one kit that lists for $2,140, currently discounted to $1,700 as part of an early bird special. The KineticGlass on its own retails for $700, currently discounted to $600. International pricing and availability have not yet been shared.

