Thypoch unveils the Simera 75mm f/1.4: a classic medium-telephoto for Leica M-Mount

Thypoch has expanded its Simera series with the introduction of the Simera 75mm f/1.4, bringing a classic medium-telephoto focal length for Leica M-mount rangefinder users.

Known for its 28mm, 35mm, and 50mm f/1.4 full-frame lenses, the Simera series now offers a longer focal length that maintains the same elegant design and optical quality. While designed primarily for M-mount cameras, the lens can also be adapted for use with Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L, and Fujifilm X mounts. It stands out as one of the few 75mm f/1.4 lenses with rangefinder coupling, making it a unique and desirable option for rangefinder photographers.

(Image credit: Thypoch)

Blending elements of Thypoch’s still and cine lens designs, the Simera 75mm f/1.4 features a 16-blade iris and an optical formula of 8 elements in 9 groups, borrowed from the Simera-C T1.5 Cine Primes. This combination results in beautifully round bokeh at any aperture, with no visible onion rings, ensuring smooth and natural background separation. The lens is designed to minimize chromatic aberration, even when shot wide open at f/1.4, preserving fine details and maintaining excellent color accuracy.

Optically, the Simera 75mm f/1.4 is built with one aspherical element, two ED (extra-low dispersion) elements, and two HRI (high-refractive index) elements, ensuring sharpness across the frame while controlling aberrations. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.6m and includes a classic automatic depth-of-field indicator for precise manual focusing.

Designed with versatility in mind, it also features switchable aperture control, allowing users to choose between clicked and de-clicked modes—catering to both photographers and videographers. Rangefinder users will also appreciate a subtle resistance at 0.7m, signaling disengagement from rangefinder coupling.

Sample images

(Image credit: Thypoch / Jonas Dyhr Rask)

Despite its impressive optical performance, the Simera 75mm f/1.4 remains compact and lightweight, measuring just 63.5mm in length and weighing 371.8g. This makes it an excellent choice for street and portrait photography, offering a comfortable shooting experience while allowing photographers to capture subjects from a natural yet slightly distant perspective.



The lens delivers a distinctive rendering with smooth focus fall-off and a sense of dimensionality, making it ideal for capturing subjects with a beautifully blurred background and a strong sense of depth.

Now available exclusively for M-mount, the Simera 75mm f/1.4 can also be adapted for use on Fujifilm X, Sony E, and Nikon Z mirrorless cameras. It comes in both black and silver finishes and is priced at $849 / 799 EUR.

