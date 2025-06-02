This lens marks the beginning of the Light Lens Lab "Z21" project

Light Lens Lab has introduced the 50mm f/1.5 "Z21" optic, which pays homage to one of the most revered and rare cine lenses in photography history: the P Angenieux Type S21 50mm f/1.5.

Just recently, I discussed the Mandler 35mm f/2 M-mount – a reproduction of the original Leica Summicron 35mm f/2 lens, named after Leica's famous designer Walter Mandler. Now it's Light Lens Lab's turn to launch a 'new' lens that promises to be a modern take of the historic optic – while being more affordable.

Created in the 1950s by the optical legend Pierre Angenieux, the S21 was celebrated for its impressive aperture speed of f/1.5 – an incredible achievement and a true rarity at that time.

The reproduction by Light Lens Lab looks very faithful to the original, something I like to see when iconic lenses get reintroduced to the modern market. The 50mm Z21 is designed for mirrorless full-frame Leica M-mount cameras, while the original S21 was available in various mounts including Leica M39, Exakta and LTM.

In terms of lens construction, Light Lens Lab closely followed the original element design of the S21, using size elements arranged in a 4-group configuration. Each lens is handcrafted and assembled in limited quantities to ensure the highest quality.

Light Lens Lab's 50mm f/1.5 optic is available in high-gloss black, with a matte black option available upon request (Image credit: Light Lens Lab)

The 50mm f/1.5 Z21 is now available for $1,099 / £828 / AU$1,731. This price tag is nothing compared to that of the original S21, which has become rare and (unsurprisingly) expensive. The lowest prices I found online for this lens in okay condition range from $7,000-9,000 (around £5,166-6,642 / AU$10,800-13,885).

From time to time, there are S21s available in better condition, making a big price jump. For example, at Leitz Photographica Auction, an S21 in B+ condition, believed to be from 1953, was auctioned. It ended with the lens selling for €40,800 (around $46,637 / £34,427 / AU$71,949).

So… coming back to the 1/40th cheaper Z21. Light Lens Lab made some improvements for this modern reborn version.

These include enhanced contrast and line transfer, as well as a newly developed rangefinder focusing mechanism that allows for tighter tolerances and more accurate focusing. But the biggest change to the original design is that the 50mm f/1.5 Z21 supports digital sensor frame coverage up to 44x33mm.

Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 "Z21" specifications

- Design frame coverage: 135 full-frame (24mm x 36mm)

- Number of lenses/assemblies: 6 elements in 4 groups

- Focus range: 0.7 m to infinity

- Diaphragm: Setting/Type: Preset, with half-increment lock setting

- Diaphragm f-stop range: f/1.5 - f/22

- Number of aperture blades: 10

- Lens mount: M-Mount quick-change bayonet

- Filter diameter: E52

- Lens Hood: In body, E52 screw on

- Dimensions & Weight: length: 64.2mm, diameter: 60.7mm, weight: 313g

To view a sample gallery of images taken with the lens, visit Light Lens Lab's website. If you enjoy vintage homage lenses like this one but typically don't use a 50mm optic, Light Lens Lab might have something for you in the upcoming year.

The lens manufacturer is planning to expand its series to include additional focal lengths, along with the "Classic" and "Modern" series, with the first "Modern" series lens to be announced this year.

