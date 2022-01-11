Astrophotography tips: How-to guides and videos on getting your best shots

Astrophotography might make you think of prohibitively expensive camera kit and complicated techniques, but there aren't necessary for successful captures. With these astrophotography tips, however, you can start taking pictures of the night sky with minimal investment.

In fact, even with just a basic DSLR or mirrorless camera, a tripod and a camera remote, there's a lot you can achieve. It does, however, pay to think about a few other things, such as getting to get the the right place at the right time, and knowing what the weather is likely to do.

Our guides run through some of the basic astro shots you can attempt, and some of the more specialist ones that may only be possible at very specific times. Scroll down to find one you like the sound of and get up to speed on how to get going.

Astrophotography tips: How to photograph the night sky, the moon and more

Astronomical events for astrophotographers in 2022 Astronomical events for astrophotographers in 2022

From eclipses to supermoons, these are the key out-of-this-world opportunities for astrophotographers to put into their diaries for 2022

The beginner's guide to photographing the night sky The beginner's guide to photographing the night sky

Just getting started? Then start here. This guide is packed full of astrophotography tips and explains how to get set up, what camera settings to use and how to tackle the Milky Way.

How and when to photograph the Moon How and when to photograph the Moon

How exactly do you photograph the Moon? And when should you attempt to do so? This is one of our most popular guides.

How to photograph a blood moon How to photograph a blood moon

Want to try shooting a total lunar eclipse? Find out where you need to be, when the next one will occur and how best to capture it.

How, where and when to photograph the northern lights How, where and when to photograph the northern lights

Top of the bucket list for many photographers, capturing the northern lights requires the right weather, time, kit and approach – all of which is covered in this guide.

How to photograph the International Space Station How to photograph the International Space Station

Getting a close-up of the International Space Station may be out of the question, but you can still capture an orbital trail across the night sky. Here's how.

How to photograph the Perseids meteor shower How to photograph the Perseids meteor shower

The Perseids meteor shower will peak between 12-13 August this year. Here's what to think about beforehand and what to do once you have you camera pointed at the sky.

How to photograph the Eta Aquarid meteor shower How to photograph the Eta Aquarid meteor shower

This lesser-known meteor shower will peak on the 6-7 May this year. Here's is what you need to know if you want to photography this incredible natural phenomenon created by the remnants of Halley's Comet.

How to photograph a comet How to photograph a comet

Comet Neowise was the big astronomical event for photographers back in 2020.

How to photograph a total solar eclipse How to photograph a total solar eclipse Australasia is the place to be if you want to see the next total solar eclipse on 23 April 2023 - you will be able to photograph and experience totality in various spots across the Pacific.

Day in the life of a professional astrophotographer Day in the life of a professional astrophotographer

We spend a moonless summer's night with pro astrophotographer Alyn Wallace photographing the Milky Way and the ISS in Wales

Photographing Venus and other planets Photographing Venus and other planets

Jamie Carter goes out to shoot our brightest planets during lockdown

Photographing a star cluster Photographing a star cluster

Astrophotography with a smartphone Astrophotography with a smartphone

How to take photos of the night sky using the latest camera phones

Astrophotography video guides

How to shoot stunning landscapes by the light of the moon How to shoot stunning landscapes by the light of the moon

Out shooting a landscape and light levels start to fall? Don't pack up; embrace it and capture something special. Our friends at PhotoPlus magazine show you how.

How to capture star trails How to capture star trails

Probably one of the neatest night sky images you can take, the team at N-Photo magazine explain how to shoot and stack star trails images.

Northern Lights photography: Northern Lights photography:

tips and techniques for stunning images James Paterson heads to Iceland to show how to seek out and photograph the Aurora Borealis in the Arctic

How to create a moonstack How to create a moonstack

With a bit of research, the right location and some clever post-processing, you can also show the path of the moon across the sky. Our friends over at N-Photo let you in on the secret.

