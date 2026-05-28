Earlier this year, Nikon sold the Mark Robers Motion Control Limited. Now, less than two months later, the innovative camera robotics company has entered liquidation and is in the process of shutting down.

A notice on the Mark Roberts Motion Control Ltd. website says that the company has entered liquidation as of May 22. Liquidation is the process of selling off assets to pay off debt as well as investors, and typically signals that a business is shutting down. In the UK – where the company is based – liquidation means that “the company will stop doing business and employing people.”

At the end of March, Nikon announced that it had agreed to sell its shares in MRMC to investment company Blandford Capital LLP, nearly ten years after acquiring shares in the company. At the time, Nikon said that it had “reconsidered its business portfolio.”

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The move originally raised questions as to why Nikon sold the robotics company, considering Nikon’s recent investment in video through its acquisition of RED and subsequent launch of the Nikon ZR. The announcement for the liquidation seems to suggest why Nikon decided to back out of the company it first starting working with during the 2012 London Olympics.

MRMC is a UK-based company that celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2026. It specializes in robotic rigs to create cinematic camera movement. Along with robotic cameras for cinematic movement, the company also builds equipment for product photography, such as turntables, as well as slides and rails.

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The company manufactures and assembles all of its products in its Surrey, UK facility. The robotic rigs are behind a number of Oscar Award-winning films and in 2018 received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade.

The company has not shared an official statement as to the details of the liquidation beyond the formal statement on its website.

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