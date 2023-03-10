Fujifilm Fujinon XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR review

If you want a pro-specced telephoto zoom for a Fujifilm X-mount mirrorless camera this is your one and only choice. The Fujinon equivalent of the professional's 70-200mm f/2.8 it is the workhorse zoom for wedding, portraits, documentary, landscapes and more. It may be eight years old, but it is still going strong!

The Funinon XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR is eight years old, and still going strong. Launched in 2015, it is one of Fujifilm's equivalent of the 'holy trinity' of professional zooms. Traditionally, for full-frame cameras, this trinity has evolved to being a 14-28mm f/2.8, 24-70mm f/2.8, and a 70-200mm f/2.8 - a range of zooms to cover nearly every assignment each with a wide maximum aperture of f/2.8.

The Fujifilm X-mount mirrorless cameras, with their 1.5x crop factor, have their own equivalent trinity - comprising of the XF8-16mmF2.8 R LM WR (opens in new tab), XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR (opens in new tab), and, as tested here, the XF50-140mm f/2.8.

Specifications

Mount: Fujifilm X

Full frame: No

Autofocus: Yes

Stabilization: Yes

Lens construction: 23 elements in 16 groups

Angle of view: 31.7 - 11.6 degrees

Diaphragm blades: 7

Minimum aperture: f/22

Minimum focusing distance: 1m

Maximum magnification ratio: 0.12x

Filter size: 72mm

Dimensions: 82.9 x 175.9mm

Weight: 995g

Key features

The XF50-140mm f/2.8 offers an equivalent focal length range of 75-210mm in traditional 35mm SLR terms - and it telephoto range and wide constant maximum aperture make it perfect for a huge range of photographic subjects. For weddings, portraits, documentary, and action it is a must have - but can prove just as useful for less-obvious telephoto subjects such as landscapes and architecture.

Its flexibility is further extended by the factor that this can be used by Fujifilm's own 1.4x and 2x teleconverters to give you anything up to a 280mm f/5.6 (420mm f/2.8 equivalent) supertelephoto view.

This is a professionally-constructed metal-bodied and metal-mounted lens. This is made really clear from the outside by the provision of a tripod collar - which is used to give balance to the camera using a tripod or monopod, but because it rotates also allow you to smoothly switch from landscape to portrait formats.

There are lots of letters after the full name of this lens - but one of the most important for most users will be OIS. This lens boasts a five-stop in-built optical image stabilizer - allowing you to use significantly lower shutter speeds than the old lore tells you to use, with whatever Fujifilm body you use. Equally important to others are the letters WR - the weather sealing that ensures you don't have to panic when it starts to rain.

This is a meaty lens - but unlike popular full-frame f/2.8 telezooms, manages to sneak in at under 1kg on the scales (if you take off the tripod collar).

In addition to the zoom and manual focus rings, there is a manual aperture collar that allows you to stop down from f/2.8 to f/22, in one-third of a stop clickable steps.

The only other control on the lens is an on/off switch for the optical image stabilizer - there are not special panning mode here, unlike on some other manufacturer's equivalent lens. Also it is worth noting there is no focus range restriction options, as on some rivals - which will inevitably cause problems when shooting through crowds.

Sample images

Fujinon XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR on Fujifilm X-H2. 1/600sec at f/8, ISO 400. (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Fujinon XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR on Fujifilm X-H2. 1/250sec at f/6.4, ISO 125 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Fujinon XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR on Fujifilm X-H2. 1/5800sec at f/2.8, ISO 400 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Fujinon XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR on Fujifilm X-H2. 1/800sec at f/6.4, ISO 8000 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Fujinon XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR on Fujifilm X-H2. 1/1400sec at f/4.5, ISO 400 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Fujinon XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR on Fujifilm X-H2. 1/400sec at f/5.6, ISO 400 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Lab data

We run a range of lab tests under controlled conditions, using the Imatest Master testing suite. Photos of test charts are taken across the range of apertures and zooms (where available), then analyzed for sharpness, distortion and chromatic aberrations.



We use Imatest SFR (spatial frequency response) charts and analysis software to plot lens resolution at the center of the image frame, corners and mid-point distances, across the range of aperture settings and, with zoom lenses, at four different focal lengths. The tests also measure distortion and color fringing (chromatic aberration).



Sharpness:

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Center sharpness is excellent at all focal lengths, even wide open at f/2.8 – only at f/11 does diffraction start to make images slightly softer. Corner sharpness is a little more mediocre, though it is consistent right through the aperture range.

Fringing:

(Image credit: Future)

Color fringing is impressively negligible at all focal lengths and apertures.

Distortion:

(Image credit: Future)

Thanks largely to the automatic distortion correction baked into Fujifilm camera bodies (which cannot be disabled), any optical distortion is almost entirely corrected.

Verdict

For anyone using the Fujifilm system professionally - or wants a wide-apertured telephoto zoom - then this Fujinon XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR is essentially you only options. Now that Fujifilm has opened up its mount to third-party manufacturers, this may change at some point (we'd love to see a X-mount version of the Tamron 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (opens in new tab)). But until then the XF50-140mm is a great performer - it is well made, has a good feature set, is attractively priced, and it is really sharp.

Finally it is worth noting that, despite its age, Fujifilm has put on its list of just 20 XF lenses (opens in new tab) that can make the most out of the 40.2-megapixel resolution of its new flagship X-H2 (opens in new tab)and X-T5 (opens in new tab) cameras.

Also check out our guides to the best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab) and best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab).

