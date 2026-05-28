Leica debuts metallic-gray finish, giving its M11-P, Q3 and D-Lux 8 cameras a classy new spin
Leica’s new in-house developed color scheme adorns a trio of favourites alongside some complementary accessories
Millennial gray home decor might be out, but ‘Leica gray’ cameras are most definitely in. The legendary German manufacturer has developed an all-new metallic-gray finish, in-house, a subtle departure from its classic black-and-silver colors chemes. Three existing cameras have received the treatment, the Leica M11-P, Leica Q3 and Leica D-Lux 8. The Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH also sports the same finish, alongside a range of accessories.
The luxury camera manufacturer has a history of turning out cameras in different color schemes, such as the recently discontinued Leica M11-P Safari, dressed in a utilitarian olive-green, and the Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica, dressed in a classy ode to the 1925 Leica I.
All-new metallic gray finish
Leica says that the M11-P in metallic gray “is the first M-Camera to introduce the new tone to the M-System.” Which certainly sounds like Wetzlar isn’t counting out the possibility of introducing the colorway to more M-Cameras in the future. From the product imagery, the M11-P looks extremely smart, with the metallic gray adorning the top and bottom plates, with the dark-gray diamond-patterned leather creating a two-tone aesthetic, with black accents applied to the physical controls.
Of course, the Leica M11-P is an interchangeable-lens camera, so it’s only fair that Leica has launched a metallic-gray APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH to complete the look. I really like the look of this lens. Instead of the orange and white numerals featured on the standard black variant, Leica has opted for the red-and-black numerals that are on the existing silver variant, but because the gray is darker, it looks like the red really pops.
To bring the very best out of the Leica M11-P’s new color scheme, you can pair it with a range of color-coordinated accessories, including the BP-SCL7 battery, two protectors and a strap. The strap is a new dark-brown leather, which matches the dark-brown protector, and there’s also a black leather multifunctional protector, which combines a protector, handgrip and Arca-Swiss-compatible baseplate.
The Leica Q3 and D-Lux 8 have received similar treatment, with the former also boasting that gorgeous red lettering on the fixed lens. Optional accessories for the Q3 are dark-brown leather protector and carrying strap, while the D-Lux 8 gets a very smart cognac-coloured leather camera case, as well as braided black leather wrist and carrying straps.
Available now:
- Leica M11-P (metallic gray) priced at $10,400 / £8,250
- Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH (metallic gray) priced at $9,990 / £7,760
- BP-SCL7 battery, $200 / £160.00
- Protector for M11 cameras (dark brown), $340.00 / £260.00
- Carrying strap with shoulder pad for M and Q cameras (dark brown), $150 / £115
- Multifunctional protector for M11 (black), $370 / £280
Available from July 16:
- Leica Q3 (metallic gray) priced at $7,350 / £5,750.00
- Leica D-Lux 8 (metallic gray) priced at $1,915 / £1,550
- Protector for Q3 cameras (dark brown), $280 / £210
- Camera case for D-Lux 8 (cognac), $210 / £160
- Braided leather wrist strap for D-Lux 8 (black), $110 / £80
- Braided leather carrying strap for D-Lux 8, $TBC / £110
You might also like...
Check out the best Leica cameras and the best Leica M lenses. if you're looking for a more affordable alternative, look no further than the effortlessly classy Panasonic Lumix L10.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.