Leica debuts metallic-gray finish, giving its M11-P, Q3 and D-Lux 8 cameras a classy new spin

Leica has put a classy spin on its conventional black and silver color schemes with this new metallic gray finish

Millennial gray home decor might be out, but ‘Leica gray’ cameras are most definitely in. The legendary German manufacturer has developed an all-new metallic-gray finish, in-house, a subtle departure from its classic black-and-silver colors chemes. Three existing cameras have received the treatment, the Leica M11-P, Leica Q3 and Leica D-Lux 8. The Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH also sports the same finish, alongside a range of accessories.

The luxury camera manufacturer has a history of turning out cameras in different color schemes, such as the recently discontinued Leica M11-P Safari, dressed in a utilitarian olive-green, and the Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica, dressed in a classy ode to the 1925 Leica I.

All-new metallic gray finish

Image 1 of 5 The legendary Leica M11-P looks very classy dressed in metallic gray (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica)

Leica says that the M11-P in metallic gray “is the first M-Camera to introduce the new tone to the M-System.” Which certainly sounds like Wetzlar isn’t counting out the possibility of introducing the colorway to more M-Cameras in the future. From the product imagery, the M11-P looks extremely smart, with the metallic gray adorning the top and bottom plates, with the dark-gray diamond-patterned leather creating a two-tone aesthetic, with black accents applied to the physical controls.

Those red accents on the Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH in metallic gray really pop (Image credit: Leica)

Of course, the Leica M11-P is an interchangeable-lens camera, so it’s only fair that Leica has launched a metallic-gray APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH to complete the look. I really like the look of this lens. Instead of the orange and white numerals featured on the standard black variant, Leica has opted for the red-and-black numerals that are on the existing silver variant, but because the gray is darker, it looks like the red really pops.

Image 1 of 2 A range of accessories are available to complement the Leica M11-P in metallic gray including this Multifunctional Protector (Image credit: Leica) And this stylish Leica Carrying strap with shoulder pad for both M and Q cameras (Image credit: Leica)

To bring the very best out of the Leica M11-P’s new color scheme, you can pair it with a range of color-coordinated accessories, including the BP-SCL7 battery, two protectors and a strap. The strap is a new dark-brown leather, which matches the dark-brown protector, and there’s also a black leather multifunctional protector, which combines a protector, handgrip and Arca-Swiss-compatible baseplate.

Image 1 of 4 The Leica Q3 in metallic gray (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) The Leica D-Lux 8 in metallic gray (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica)

The Leica Q3 and D-Lux 8 have received similar treatment, with the former also boasting that gorgeous red lettering on the fixed lens. Optional accessories for the Q3 are dark-brown leather protector and carrying strap, while the D-Lux 8 gets a very smart cognac-coloured leather camera case, as well as braided black leather wrist and carrying straps.

Available now:

Leica M11-P (metallic gray) priced at $10,400 / £8,250

Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH (metallic gray) priced at $9,990 / £7,760

BP-SCL7 battery, $200 / £160.00

Protector for M11 cameras (dark brown), $340.00 / £260.00

Carrying strap with shoulder pad for M and Q cameras (dark brown), $150 / £115

Multifunctional protector for M11 (black), $370 / £280

Available from July 16:

Leica Q3 (metallic gray) priced at $7,350 / £5,750.00

Leica D-Lux 8 (metallic gray) priced at $1,915 / £1,550

Protector for Q3 cameras (dark brown), $280 / £210

Camera case for D-Lux 8 (cognac), $210 / £160

Braided leather wrist strap for D-Lux 8 (black), $110 / £80

Braided leather carrying strap for D-Lux 8, $TBC / £110

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