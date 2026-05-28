Going green has turned Polaroid film DEEP PURPLE! Polaroid is turning chemical waste into psychedelic purple images with new film
The new Polaroid Purple 600 is a limited edition film that recycles chemical waste into psychedelic purple images
Recycling is typically associated with green – but Polaroid is turning waste into psychedelic purple images. Polaroid Purple 600 Film is a limited-edition instant film created using reclaimed materials from Polaroid’s last remaining factory.
The new film is part of Polaroid’s Reclaimed series, a series of limited edition films created using leftover chemicals from the Polaroid film factory in the Netherlands. The line of limited-edition films typically comes from experiments by Polaroid scientists, like earlier limited edition films for Reclaimed Blue 600 and Reclaimed Green 600 that, as the names suggest, created strong blue and green-toned images.
Now, Polaroid has concocted an instant film that creates a largely purple image. Polaroid calls the results “dreamlike” and psychedelic” – and also says the look is completely new. The film comes from mixing Acid Red dye with the Blue 600 chemistry from the earlier film in the series.
Like the other runs in the Reclaimed Series, the film uses reclaimed materials from the Polaroid factory, which the company says gives waste a second chance at life.
As a 600-type film, the new film is comparable with cameras like the Polaroid Now, Now+, I-2, Flip, and the Polaroid Lab.
Because the film is experimental and made with reclaimed materials, the Polaroid Purple 600 is a limited edition film, and it’s unclear how many packs of film Polaroid will sell of the unusual chemical concoction.
The film is currently a Member Exclusive at Polaroid’s online store, but some retailers, including B&H in the US, have opened pre-orders for the limited-edition film. The film sells for $18.99 / £16.99 for a single pack (8 exposures).
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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