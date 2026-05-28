Recycling is typically associated with green – but Polaroid is turning waste into psychedelic purple images. Polaroid Purple 600 Film is a limited-edition instant film created using reclaimed materials from Polaroid’s last remaining factory.

The new film is part of Polaroid’s Reclaimed series, a series of limited edition films created using leftover chemicals from the Polaroid film factory in the Netherlands. The line of limited-edition films typically comes from experiments by Polaroid scientists, like earlier limited edition films for Reclaimed Blue 600 and Reclaimed Green 600 that, as the names suggest, created strong blue and green-toned images.

Now, Polaroid has concocted an instant film that creates a largely purple image. Polaroid calls the results “dreamlike” and psychedelic” – and also says the look is completely new. The film comes from mixing Acid Red dye with the Blue 600 chemistry from the earlier film in the series.

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(Image credit: Polaroid)

Like the other runs in the Reclaimed Series, the film uses reclaimed materials from the Polaroid factory, which the company says gives waste a second chance at life.

As a 600-type film, the new film is comparable with cameras like the Polaroid Now, Now+, I-2, Flip, and the Polaroid Lab.

Because the film is experimental and made with reclaimed materials, the Polaroid Purple 600 is a limited edition film, and it’s unclear how many packs of film Polaroid will sell of the unusual chemical concoction.

The film is currently a Member Exclusive at Polaroid’s online store, but some retailers, including B&H in the US, have opened pre-orders for the limited-edition film. The film sells for $18.99 / £16.99 for a single pack (8 exposures).

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