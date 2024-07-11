I bought an X-T5 and now my lenses aren't good enough. It's actually that serious

By
published

You can never have enough megapixels, right? Be careful what you wish for

Fujifilm X-T5
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm X-T5 is a superb camera. I don’t regret buying mine for a single moment. Without a doubt it's one of the best Fujifilm cameras today. Except for one thing – two of my most useful lenses had to go as a result, and I don’t yet know what I can replace them with.

My Fujinon XF16-80mm f/4 was a fantastically useful standard zoom, but on the X-T5 its softness at 80mm just became unbearable, as did its corner softness at 16mm and especially 80mm. I tried, but I just couldn’t get along with a lens where I had to stay away from certain focal lengths. 

