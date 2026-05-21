Fujifilm’s love for retro and compact designs has propelled the camera brand into the spotlight. But since the brand’s rise in popularity, as a Fujifilm photographer, I’ve been finding it exceedingly challenging to spot a discount on Fujifilm gear.

Ahead of Memorial Day, however, several camera bodies and lenses have dropped in price. Several cameras have dipped to the lowest price that I’ve seen all year, including the X-T50, X-H2, and X-H2 S, while the X-T5 and X-S20 have returned to the lowest price of 2026.

I have two Fujifilm cameras in my camera bag – these are the Fujifilm deals that I recommend.

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A retro budget mirrorless that still has a viewfinder – and stabilization

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Save $100 Fujifilm X-S20: was $1,499 now $1,399 at Adorama Fujifilm's budget cameras will often leave out the stabilization, and the cheapest choices, like the X-M5, even leave out the viewfinder, but the X-S20 is a budget choice that still has all of those features intact. The X-S20 doesn’t have Fujifilm’s latest sensor, but the 26.1MP sensor is no slouch either – in fact, it’s the same resolution as my own X-T4 that I still use today. If your budget is tight but you still want that viewfinder and stabilization, the X-S20 is a good option. The body-only is discounted by $100 down to $1399, which is the best price that I’ve seen all year. But, I think the best deal is actually the X-S20 that’s paired with the XF 23mm f/2.8. That’s a $500 pancake lens, but it’s only $150 more than buying the body-only version. Read the full Fujifilm X-S20 review

A compact mirrorless with the same sensor as the trendy X100VI

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Save $100 Fujifilm X-T50: was $1,599 now $1,499 at Adorama The Fujifilm X-T50 crams the same sensor that’s inside the popular X100VI, as well as high-end mirrorless like the X-T5, into a rather compact mirrorless body. Unlike the XM5 (the most affordable Fujifilm mirrorless), the X-T50 still has a viewfinder, which I consider a must. Stabilization is included as well, but unlike pricier bodies, there’s just a single card slot and no weather-sealing. Read the full Fujifilm X-T50 review

A pro-grade mirrorless that’s still retro

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

Save $100 Fujifilm X-T5: was $1,999 now $1,899 at BHPhoto For photographers looking for pro-level features but still wanting the retro dials, the Fujifilm X-T5 is an easy choice. The mirrorless packs the brand’s current 40.2 MP sensor into a body that’s still packed with high-end features, including stabilization, weather-sealing, dual card slots, and a high-resolution viewfinder. Body only, the X-T5 is discounted by $100 to $1,899, but the option with the kit lenses is also on sale right now. Read the full Fujifilm X-T5 review

Fujifilm’s flagship mirrorless with snappy burst speeds – and a comfortable grip

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Save $200 Fujifilm X-H2: was $2,299 now $2,099 at Adorama The Fujifilm X-H2 trades the X-T5’s retro dials for a more comfortable grip and controls that feel more like a DSLR’s. There’s a secondary screen at the top too. Besides the obvious ergonomic differences, the X-H2 offers 20 fps bursts still using the full 40.2MP resolution, plus 8K video, seven stops of stabilization, weather-sealing, and dual card slots. Read the full Fujifilm X-H2 review

Fujifilm’s fastest mirrorless camera

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Save $200 Fujifilm X-H2S: was $2,899 now $2,699 at BHPhoto If you spend a lot of time shooting in low light or working with fast action, Fujifilm’s higher sensors can slow you down and introduce more noise at high ISOs. The Fujifilm X-H2S lowers the resolution to 26MP in order to increase the speed to 40fps. Unlike the X-S20, the X-H2S still has the pro-grade design with weather-sealing, dual card slots, and plenty of physical controls. Read the full Fujifilm X-H2S review

Fujifilm’s tiny film-inspired compact camera

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Save $100 Fujifilm X Half: was $649 now $549 at Adorama The Fujifilm X100VI is too trendy for deals – but the tiny and retro X Half sits at a solid discount right now. The X Half mixes a one-inch sensor with a design so focused on the retro look that there’s even a “film” wind dial. The X Half is meant to bring joy back into photography, with plenty of film-inspired tools, but no RAW mode for editing. It’s a solid grab-and-go camera. Fujifilm recently cut $200 off the list price, and now there’s a sale price on top of that, making this the lowest price ever on the X Half. Read the full Fujifilm X Half review

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