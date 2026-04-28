Need a faster, longer telephoto prime? Save £1,600 on the monster Sigma 500mm f/4 DG DN OS Sports lens

The Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports is a great choice for sports or wildlife photographers who require a long lens that they can handhold for extended periods

If you’re looking for a super-telephoto prime that will get you close to the action, the Sigma 500mm f/4 DG OS HSM Sports is a great choice.

The fast Sigma 500mm f/4 is currently available for £1,600 off at Wex Photo Video in Nikon F mount - bringing the price down to a new low of £3,099.

It is designed for Nikon DSLRs, but can just as easily be used on the latest Nikon Z mirrorless camera using the Nikon FTZ II adapter.

Further research:

Best telephoto lenses

Best lenses for bird photography

Best budget telephoto lenses

Best camera for wildlife photography

Best camera for sports photography