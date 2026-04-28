Need a faster, longer telephoto prime? Save £1,600 on the monster Sigma 500mm f/4 DG DN OS Sports lens
Perfect for sports, wildlife, and events, the Sigma 500mm is the perfect action partner for Nikon users
If you’re looking for a super-telephoto prime that will get you close to the action, the Sigma 500mm f/4 DG OS HSM Sports is a great choice.
The fast Sigma 500mm f/4 is currently available for £1,600 off at Wex Photo Video in Nikon F mount - bringing the price down to a new low of £3,099.
It is designed for Nikon DSLRs, but can just as easily be used on the latest Nikon Z mirrorless camera using the Nikon FTZ II adapter.
The Sigma 500mm f/4 Sports is a fast super-telephoto prime that boasts a solid build, great image quality, optical image stabilization, and dust and splash resistance.
Further research:
Best telephoto lenses
Best lenses for bird photography
Best budget telephoto lenses
Best camera for wildlife photography
Best camera for sports photography
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.