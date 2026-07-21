Top-quality primes are not cheap – but "one of the finest Nikon Z lenses we've ever seen" just dropped by $250
The Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is a versatile lens that's perfect for capturing wildlife, portraits, landscapes, and macro photography
If you've been looking for a stunner of a lens, for both general shooting and extreme close-ups, the Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is now available for just $896.95 at B&H – and you get a free filter kit on top.
With this new low price, you save $250 on its previous price of $1,146.95 – and top-tier primes are not coming cheap, so this deal offers a great discount on what we've called in our review "one of the finest Nikon Z lenses that we've seen."
Nikon's MC 105mm delivers superb image quality, fast autofocus, and excellent stabilization for both macro and general shooting. It features pro-level handling with a customizable control ring, OLED display, and weather-sealed build.
Included: Chiaro Pro 62mm 98-UVAT UV filter
Short: The Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is a top-tier lens for performance and versatility. It's one of the finest Nikon Z lenses that we've seen to date, and that’s really saying something.
The Z MC 105mm is great for capturing wildlife photography, through portraiture and landscape, to extreme close-ups, where its 1.0x magnification factor reveals near-microscopic levels with clarity and depth.
And it's not only about sharpness (though it's razor-sharp from center to the edge), it's also about how effortlessly it lets you create.
With lightning-fast pinpoint autofocus and 4.5-stop optical VR, it partners beautifully with Nikon's Z-series cameras for incredibly stable, high-impact images – handheld or on the go.
From the customizable control ring to the multifunction OLED display and weather-sealed construction, this lens has it all. And yes, it costs more than the Z MC 50mm – about 50% more – but the performance leap is undeniable.
As mentioned, top-tier primes are not coming cheap, making this deal even more interesting. By investing in the Nikkor Z MC 105mm, you get a pro-grade build and image quality that borders on flawless.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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