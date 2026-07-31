I can’t stop looking at this astounding photograph of a “fire-breathing dragon of clouds” – and it was snapped with just a smartphone

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I'm a professional photographer, and these are some of the best images that I've seen this week

TOPSHOT - Beach goers rest on the beach of Moutchic on the shore of Lake Lacanau (Etang de Lacanau) in Lacanau , southwestern France on July 24, 2026, as clouds of smoke rise into the sky from the Gironde wildfire. The fire raging in the northern part of the Arcachon Basin in Gironde, southwest France, has swept through more than 3,400 hectares, according to the latest figures released by the prefecture. More than 20,000 residents and tourists have been evacuated from this part already devastated by flames in 2022. Scientists have long warned that climate change caused by human use of fossil fuels will make periods of drought more intense and longer-lasting, creating the ideal conditions for wildfires. (Photo by Maximilien LAMY / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Maximilien LAMY / AFP via Getty Images)

As a professional photographer, I’ve seen a lot of stunning photographs – but there’s one image in particular that stopped me in my tracks this week: a “fire-breathing dragon of clouds.”

What keeps drawing me back to Maximilien Lamy’s photograph taken along the shore of France’s Lake Lacanau isn’t just the dramatic cloud rising off the Gironde wildfire, but the beachgoers calmly sitting in the sand, relaxing under an umbrella.

The beachgoers are a dramatic contrast to the crisis unfolding in the distance. The eerie contrast feels as if it carries a message, heavy with the reality that with the wildfires raging since mid-July, life continues amid the state of emergency. The contrast also speaks to the cause of the wildfires as the beachgoers cool off amid record temperatures.

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This week, wildfires caused France’s first pyrocumulonimbus cloud – wildfire clouds that are hot enough to cause their own thunderstorm. NASA describes the rare weather phenomenon as a “fire-breathing dragon of clouds.”

According to the photograph’s metadata, the image was taken with a Huawei smartphone, a reminder that the right composition can create a powerful image regardless of what gear was used.

Lamy’s photograph may have stopped me in my tracks, but that’s not the only incredible image that I’ve seen coming from photojournalists this week.

Sheltering at a metro station in Kyiv

(Image credit: OLEKSII FILIPPOV / AFP via Getty Images)

When I first saw this image by Oleksii Flippov, I had to look closer to grasp what I was really looking at: people taking shelter in a metro station during a missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The unusual angle taken from the top of an escalator both draws my eye deeper into the photograph and illustrates just how crowded the station was, as the floor of the station is so full there’s even someone resting at the very bottom of the escalator itself.

The photograph, taken on July 30, is a sobering reminder of the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

A funeral from a dramatic angle

(Image credit: Kenny Holston - Pool/Getty Images)

The circular shape and architecture in this photograph by Getty’s Kenny Holston immediately drew my eye to the funeral unfolding in the center of the frame. The image comes from the funeral of late US Senator Lindsey Graham on July 28.

The photograph uses the iconic architecture of the Rotunda in the US Capitol to draw the eye to the flag-draped coffin in the center of the frame. Holston used the Nikon Z9 and the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S ultra-wide to fit the scene and architecture into the frame.

A dramatic drone shot of a wildfire’s aftermath

TOPSHOT - This aerial picture taken with a drone shows a herd of goats on the scorched ground of a farm damaged by a wildfire near Pelayos de la Presa, 65 kilometres west of Madrid, on July 30, 2026. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez today lifted the state of emergency over the wildfires in Madrid and Avila regions that forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people. Wildfires have stopped spreading and there are &quot;almost no flames&quot;, Spanish authorities said. But they warned that the ongoing heatwave threatens a resurgence of fire in areas west of Madrid, where more than 25,000 hectares (61,776 acres) have already gone up in smoke. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)

This drone shot by Oscar Del Pozo shows the reality of what residents face after a wildfire. In the photo taken on a farm west of Madrid, Spain, goats dot the scorched earth after a wildfire went through the farm.

The shot was taken with a DJI drone. The unusual angle draws attention to not just the goats but the animals' shadows. Another reason that I find the image striking is that the goats seem to match the color palette of the scorched earth.

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Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

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