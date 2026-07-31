Want a DJI Osmo Pocket 4P? Here's where to order and how to buy it

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is now officially available, bringing a dual-camera system to DJI’s pocket gimbal camera range for the first time. Where you can actually buy, however, one depends heavily on where you live, with UK and European shoppers receiving considerably better access than customers in the United States.

In the UK, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is available to buy directly from DJI and selected authorized retail partners. The Standard Combo costs £529, while the more comprehensive Vlog Combo is priced at £605.

Both versions are available in black or pearl white, although stock levels may vary between colors and retailers.

Where to buy the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P?

UK Retailers

The Standard Combo is the most affordable way to get started and includes the Osmo Pocket 4P, a fill light, a carrying pouch and a handle with a quarter-inch tripod thread.

It should provide everything that most casual filmmakers, travellers and content creators need to begin shooting straight away, particularly if they already own a compatible wireless microphone or small tripod.

For anyone planning to use the Pocket 4P regularly for vlogging or professional content, the £605 Vlog Combo is likely to offer better overall value.

Alongside the camera, it includes the FrameTap remote controller, DJI Mic Mini 2 transmitter, compact tripod, larger carrying case and additional accessories. The remote screen is particularly useful when filming alone, as it enables the camera and gimbal to be controlled from a distance.

The situation is very different in the United States. At the time of writing, no authorized US retailer currently has official DJI Osmo Pocket 4P stock – and DJI has not announced a formal US launch. This means you will not find an officially supplied US model at the major camera retailers where DJI products would ordinarily be sold.

Third-party and imported listings may occasionally appear through online marketplaces, but these should not be confused with an official US release. Anyone considering an imported model should check the seller carefully and confirm the warranty, returns policy, regional compatibility and possible import charges before placing an order.

We have seen DJI products that were initially unavailable in the United States appear through US retailers at a later date, so the situation may still change. Should the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P officially reach the US market, or become available through a recognized US retailer, we will update this page with the latest prices and buying options.

(Image credit: DJI)

The Osmo Pocket 4P is more than a modest update to the standard Pocket 4. Its main camera combines a 20mm equivalent f/2 lens with a 1-inch CMOS sensor, while a second 60mm equivalent f/1.8 camera introduces a genuine 3x telephoto perspective.

This gives filmmakers far greater control over composition and makes the camera particularly attractive for portraits, interviews, product videos and more cinematic-looking footage.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI has also introduced 10-bit D-Log 2 recording and claims up to 17 stops of dynamic range from the main camera. Video can be captured at up to 4K 60p during normal recording, while the wide-angle camera offers 4K slow-motion at up to 240fps.

A 3-axis mechanical stabilization system, ActiveTrack 8.0 and the rotating 2-inch screen complete what is easily the most ambitious Osmo Pocket camera DJI has produced so far.

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