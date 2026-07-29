Meike’s first autofocus lens for Fujifilm GFX cameras is proving so popular that more could be coming

Meike may be preparing to expand its autofocus lens lineup for the Fujifilm GFX system after demand for its new AF 85mm f/1.8 reportedly exceeded the company’s expectations.

According to Fujirumors, information shared by a Chinese photography blogger covering the Shanghai Photo and Imaging Expo suggests that Meike has been surprised by the level of interest in its first autofocus G-mount lens – and that it now intends to follow it with more options.

I think this is particularly exciting news because third-party autofocus support has been one of the few areas in which the GFX system has continued to feel relatively restricted. Fujifilm’s own GF lenses are often optically exceptional, but photographers have not enjoyed the same breadth of affordable autofocus alternatives available to users of Sony E, Nikon Z or Canon RF cameras. The apparent success of the Meike 85mm f/1.8 shows that there is a genuine appetite for more accessible GFX glass.

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Two possible lenses mentioned during the show were a 65mm f/1.7 and a 110mm f/2, both of which would make a lot of sense for the system. A 65mm f/1.7 could offer GFX photographers a fast standard prime, while a 110mm f/2 would sit firmly in portrait territory and potentially provide an alternative to Fujifilm’s own GF110mmF2 R LM WR.

However, it remains unclear whether these specifications came directly from Meike or were simply suggestions made by the blogger reporting from the event, so I would not treat either lens as confirmed just yet.

There may be even more planned. Fujirumors also recalled an earlier post from another Chinese source that reportedly claimed Meike was working on additional GFX autofocus lenses at 30mm, 40mm, 50mm, 80mm and 110mm. That original post has since been removed, meaning I have been unable to verify the claim or see exactly how the information was presented.

The repeated mention of a 110mm lens is certainly interesting, but until Meike makes an official announcement, the entire list should be treated as an unconfirmed roadmap rather than a firm product schedule.

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Meike officially launched the AF 85mm f/1.8 for GFX in Asia earlier this month, following its initial appearance at the China P&E imaging show in May. The lens weighs just 406g and contains 11 optical elements arranged in seven groups, with an STM motor handling autofocus. It can focus as close as 0.65m, offers 0.17x maximum magnification and accepts 62mm filters, making it a relatively compact and lightweight portrait option for Fujifilm’s larger-format camera system.

I have always believed that the GFX system would benefit enormously from greater third-party competition, especially from manufacturers willing to experiment with faster apertures and more approachable prices. It is too early to know which of these rumored lenses will become real products, but the reported response to the 85mm f/1.8 sends Meike a very clear message: GFX photographers want more autofocus choices, and they appear ready to buy them.