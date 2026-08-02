Sometimes, it’s best not to take the photo – as this girl posing at a former Nazi death camp reminds us
What might seem like a harmless photo can be deeply offensive to others – and this girl posing at Auschwitz-Birkenau is a strong reminder that, sometimes, it’s best to put the camera away
Sometimes it’s blatantly obvious when not to take a picture; other times, the line is blurred. But unfortunately, this girl got it horribly wrong and has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
Her little photo shoot in front of the infamous gates to Auschwitz-Birkenau – the former Nazi death camp where, during World War II, some 1.2 million people are thought to have been murdered – has caused quite a stir, while reminding us of knowing when to put the camera away.
Recorded by a bystander and shared on TikTok, people in the comments have been lambasting her for her “shameless”, “disrespectful” behavior. Although there have been some coming to her defense, claiming that everyone’s “making a fuss over nothing.”
I’m definitely not a fan of this kind of behavior and agree with those giving the girl a reality check. In my eyes, historic sites like Auschwitz are not for self-centered, social-media-driven photography, but rather for reflection and learning.
And believe it or not, when I visited Auschwitz-Birkenau in 2014, I even saw a pair of Orthodox Jews doing the same. Unbelievably, they were posing with their hands on their chins as if philosophers pondering deep thought.
It was an unreal sight: to think that these people may well have lost ancestors in this very place. But like the girl in this viral video, these guys were young – although I’m not sure it excuses such a lack of awareness.
However, I don't want to jump on the bandwagon and tear into this girl. Enough people have already done that, and she’s now probably well aware of the viral backlash her offensive behavior caused.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
But it’s a stark lesson that, sometimes, it's best to think twice before pressing the shutter.
You might also like…
Here’s our expert take on the best camera phones – but please don’t use them for tasteless selfies…
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.