TTArtisan appears to have come up with an idea for a filter holder that’s so delightfully simple, I cannot believe it hasn’t been done before!

A quick search reveals some similar concepts, but I can’t find any that look quite as tidy as the TTArtisan concept posted via Independent Photographers Association on Chinese social media site Weibo.

The filter holder is compatible with the new TTArtisan AF 50mm f/1.8 Neo and, judging by the video that accompanies the post, it’s being referred to as a “quick-flip filter adapter”. The mechanism fits over the barrel of the lens, featuring a circular hinged door that houses a 52mm screw-in filter.

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A caption reads “Close-Up Lens & ND Holder Concept Model”, because it can also accommodate compatible close-up filters. Personally, I see no reason why it couldn’t house any standard 52mm screw-in filter.

The video then shows the accessory being 3D-printed and hand-assembled. A filter is then screwed onto the attachment as if it were simply the end of a lens.

What’s so nice about the hinged design is that you can quickly flip the filter out of the way if you need to (like if you want to photograph the total solar eclipse) and flip it back in place as and when required. Personally, I think this would be great for ND filters on a run-and-gun vlogging setup, especially if you’re moving from indoors to outdoors.

I recently explained how a lens filter changed my whole relationship with photography and, if you’ve never used a filter before, something like this could be a fun and accessible starting point. As it stands, I can’t find any word on an official release date or price, so watch this space.

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