The most useful camera lens accessory I've ever seen? TTArtisan filter holder swings open like a door
This simple-but-brilliant camera accessory slides over the lens barrel of TTArtisan’s new ‘nifty fifty’ and accommodates screw-in filters
TTArtisan appears to have come up with an idea for a filter holder that’s so delightfully simple, I cannot believe it hasn’t been done before!
A quick search reveals some similar concepts, but I can’t find any that look quite as tidy as the TTArtisan concept posted via Independent Photographers Association on Chinese social media site Weibo.
The filter holder is compatible with the new TTArtisan AF 50mm f/1.8 Neo and, judging by the video that accompanies the post, it’s being referred to as a “quick-flip filter adapter”. The mechanism fits over the barrel of the lens, featuring a circular hinged door that houses a 52mm screw-in filter.
A caption reads “Close-Up Lens & ND Holder Concept Model”, because it can also accommodate compatible close-up filters. Personally, I see no reason why it couldn’t house any standard 52mm screw-in filter.
The video then shows the accessory being 3D-printed and hand-assembled. A filter is then screwed onto the attachment as if it were simply the end of a lens.
What’s so nice about the hinged design is that you can quickly flip the filter out of the way if you need to (like if you want to photograph the total solar eclipse) and flip it back in place as and when required. Personally, I think this would be great for ND filters on a run-and-gun vlogging setup, especially if you’re moving from indoors to outdoors.
I recently explained how a lens filter changed my whole relationship with photography and, if you’ve never used a filter before, something like this could be a fun and accessible starting point. As it stands, I can’t find any word on an official release date or price, so watch this space.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You might also like...
Check out the best ND filters and the best close-up filters. If you're looking for your first filter then take a look at the best filter holders.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.