This limited-edition 50mm f/1.1 lens brings pre-war character to Leica M cameras

According to Leica Rumors, a new limited-edition Lailens LTM 50mm f/1.1 KP lens has been released in Japan, offering Leica M photographers an exceptionally fast, rangefinder-coupled optic with some serious vintage inspiration.

The new lens pays homage to the celebrated Kino Plasmat 5cm f/1.5 from pre-war Germany, attempting to recreate its distinctive character for modern photographers. Production will be restricted to just 70 lenses worldwide, making this a particularly rare addition to the growing market for alternative Leica M glass.

The Lailens LTM 50mm f/1.1 KP reportedly began as a passion project after a young developer connected with the enthusiasm of an experienced vintage-lens collector. Lens designer DJ was then commissioned to develop a modern interpretation of the classic design, preserving the spirit of the original Kino Plasmat rather than simply producing another technically perfect contemporary 50mm lens.

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The result is intended to combine the atmosphere of an old optical design with the convenience of a lens that can be used on today’s full-frame rangefinder and mirrorless cameras.

Wide open at f/1.1, the lens promises an extremely shallow depth of field, rich bokeh and a soft, almost oil-painting-like quality. Rather than prioritising clinical sharpness and perfectly corrected results, the Lailens is designed to gently blur fine details, highlights and the edges of a subject, producing images with what its manufacturer describes as a fantastical atmosphere.

It is the kind of deliberately characterful rendering that could make the lens particularly appealing for portraits, nighttime photography and more experimental everyday shooting.

Despite that enormous f/1.1 aperture, the lens measures approximately 44.5mm in length and weighs around 308g, so it should remain relatively manageable when attached to a Leica M camera.

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It offers a minimum focusing distance of 0.5m, a 52mm filter thread and a manual aperture range running from f/1.1 to f/16. The official specification lists a 13-bladed aperture, while rangefinder coupling is supported, although the closest coupled focusing distance may depend on the camera being used. Black and silver versions will both be available.

The Lailens LTM 50mm f/1.1 KP is priced at ¥138,800 in Japan and is supplied with a lens hood, front and rear caps, a lens case and an L39-to-M adapter ring. With only 70 examples planned for worldwide production, availability outside Japan may prove limited, but its combination of an ultra-fast aperture, compact construction and intentionally nostalgic rendering could make it highly desirable among Leica photographers and collectors searching for something a little less conventional.

See our guide to the best Leica M lenses