The brevity of a total solar eclipse makes it unlike any other photographic subject. You can photograph wildlife every weekend, revisit a landscape whenever you want and take hundreds of attempts at deep-sky astrophotography.

A total solar eclipse offers no such luxury. The event is geographically very specific, it unfolds quickly, and the most spectacular phase lasts only a few minutes or even seconds.

That rarity is what makes eclipse photography so compelling. During totality, when the moon completely covers the sun, daylight fades to twilight, the temperature drops, shadows become strangely sharp and the solar corona emerges around the silhouette of the moon.

The challenge is to come home with memorable images without spending the entire brief event staring at the back of a camera. It’s a challenge many fail at because they don’t make decisions or prepare in advance.

Photographing a total solar eclipse: Why it’s so special

If you want to image a total solar eclipse, you must be within the narrow path of totality – the moon’s central shadow – which on 12 August 2026 is about 180 miles wide and will move over eastern Greenland, western Iceland and northern Spain.

Once you’re in place, photographing a total solar eclipse requires two very different approaches. During the initial and following partial phases, the sun remains intensely bright and must be photographed through a certified solar filter.

During the brief totality, that filter must be removed because the faint corona is only visible when the sun is completely covered.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The transition between those two states happens remarkably quickly. For most photographers, the challenge is knowing exactly what to do and when to do it, while the clock is ticking.

This isn't about expensive gear. A photographer with modest kit who knows exactly what images they want, has rehearsed in advance and has read Alan Dyer’s brilliant How to Capture the Coming Solar Eclipses book will typically outperform someone with expensive gear they've never tested. Don’t be in that second group!

A solar filter is imperative during the partial phases of a solar eclipse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Photographing a total solar eclipse: Staying safe

Before even thinking about cameras and lenses, it's essential to understand eclipse safety. Whenever any portion of the sun is visible – even 1% – you must use proper solar protection for both your camera and your eyes.

For visual observing, wear eclipse glasses that comply with the ISO 12312-2 standard. For photography, use a secure front-mounted solar filter designed specifically for solar imaging.

The solar filter must be as close to the sun as possible in any setup. Never look through an optical viewfinder at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun. Use Live View or an electronic viewfinder instead (doing so also helps you manually focus for a sharp image).

When photographing a total solar eclipse, you put a filter on during all partial phases and take it off only during totality. After totality ends, you put the filter back on immediately.

It’s worth noting here that the partial phases on either side are not rare and can be imaged from hundreds of miles away. You’ve traveled to the path of totality to experience and photograph totality – that’s the shot. How you take that shot, and with what, however, is up for grabs.

Photographing a total solar eclipse: Composition

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do you want a close-up of the eclipsed sun or an image of it set against a landscape? One of the biggest mistakes that first-time eclipse photographers make is unthinkingly focusing exclusively on the sun.

They see a beautiful image of the solar corona during totality and want to replicate it. In some ways, it’s classic “Instagram gaze” – a copycat composition that uses an existing image as a template rather than responding freshly to the scene in front of you.

There’s nothing wrong with this, mostly because the eclipsed sun is unique – you’ll likely capture loops of red plasma leaping from the surface of the sun around the silhouette of the moon, sparkling Baily’s beads of sunlight and a tenuous corona that is always unique.

However, it’s more of a science image. Is that what you’re after? If so, go for it. Or you could ask what the place you’re in is actually offering you – and that goes double for the 2026 total solar eclipse.

Close-up images of the corona are spectacular, but the eclipse transforms the entire landscape. Your surroundings, the changing light and the reactions of observers around you tell a more complete story. You can choose one approach – or you can attempt both.

Photographing a total solar eclipse: Equipment