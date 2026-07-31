Fujifilm has yet to launch an X-Series camera in 2026 so, in the wait for its next generation, rumors are swirling over what’s next for the camera brand. Fujifilm has, however, debunked one particular rumor making the rounds: the demise of the Fujifilm X-T5.

Two major camera stores in Japan recently listed an X-T5 variant as discontinued, or 'sales ended', according to one report, fueling rumors that Fujifilm has already discontinued the X-T5 ahead of the arrival of a successor.

Digital Camera World reached out to a Fujifilm US representative, however, who confirmed, “the X-T5 has not been discontinued.”

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It’s unclear why the Japanese stores had the X-T5 marked that way, but Google Translate suggests that it’s the “X-T5 bilingual model” that has been specifically listed as discontinued at some Japanese retailers.

(Image credit: Alistair Campbell)

That may ease worry about the availability of one of Fujifilm’s high-end X-Series bodies, but it’s unlikely to dull the anticipation over what’s next for the brand beloved for its retro designs and Film Simulations.

Fujifilm is in the pause between generations, having updated nearly all its X-Series cameras with the 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR or the 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HS sensor. (The X-Pro3 is a notable exception.)

With nearly all Fujifilm cameras seeing a recent refresh, fans are eagerly awaiting the brand’s next reveal. Fujifilm tends to bring new image sensors to one of its flagship models first, so the X-T and X-H series are often among the first with a new generation of sensor.

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As one of the company’s top models in the X series alongside the X-H2 and X-H2S, the Fujifilm X-T5 combines 40MP 20fps still photos with 6.2K 4:2:2 10-bit video recording, along with a 7-stop in-body image stabilization system and weather-resistant construction.

But the X-T5 is also known for its retro-styled body, with its iconic top dials and centered, SLR-style viewfinder. And, according to Fujifilm, it's still very much alive and kicking.

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