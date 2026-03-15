The second body myth: Do you really need a backup camera?

The advice is everywhere. Forum posts, photography groups, equipment discussions. "You need a backup body." It's presented as non-negotiable, the line between amateur and professional. But is it really?

The concern is legitimate. If your camera fails mid-shoot, you're screwed. For a wedding photographer during vows, that's catastrophic. For a travel photographer on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, it's painful. The question isn't whether camera failures happen. They do. The question is whether owning and carrying a second body is the right solution for you and your work.

Consider the actual scenarios where a backup matters. Multi-day shoots in remote locations where replacement isn't possible. Events with no second chances like ceremonies or performances. Extreme environments where gear failure is much more likely. Those situations justify the weight and cost. But how often are you shooting those scenarios?

Article continues below

For a lot of commercial work, the maths doesn't add up. A backup body costs between $1,500 and $3,000. That's money that could go toward better glass, which improves every single frame you shoot. It's also more than most equipment insurance excesses, and significantly more than renting a body for the handful of critical shoots per year where failure would be genuinely problematic. If the rental cost gets close to a new body, then buying is the better option.

Let’s consider the practical reality. That second body lives in your bag, adding weight to every shoot. You carry it up stairs, through airports, across locations. It's psychological insurance more than practical necessity. When did you last actually need it? Not when you might have needed it if something had gone wrong, but when you genuinely reached for it because your primary body failed?

The counterargument is usually about professionalism. Real professionals have backups. But professionalism actually means delivering results, not accumulating gear. It means knowing your equipment well enough to work around limitations, having insurance that covers equipment failure, and maintaining relationships where you can borrow or rent in an emergency.

There are legitimate reasons for a second body. Different focal lengths without changing lenses. I couldn’t shoot my regular broadcast work without a wide and a tele zoom. Switching between color and black and white for those using film. Different sensor formats for different uses, like main and behind the scenes. You may have a medium format for the hero work, but it’s overkill for BTS. Those situations are about workflow efficiency, not backup anxiety.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The honest assessment: if you're shooting high-stakes, no-second-chances work regularly, you probably need a backup body. If you're not, you probably don't. The money is probably better spent elsewhere. The weight definitely would be.

Stop carrying expensive insurance for unlikely scenarios. Get actual insurance instead, or rent for the critical jobs. It's cheaper, and you won't feel it in your shoulders at the end of a long shoot.