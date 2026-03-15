Trust me, a medium-format film camera will make you a better photographer

Trying medium format could make you a very different photographer. For the better!

Medium format photography has a few drawbacks, in some people’s eyes. This is true for film and digital, although I would suggest more so for film. However I think that these elements might actually force your hand in beneficial ways and make you a better photographer and here’s why.

When I started shooting medium format back in the late 90s I both loved the results but was, at first, infuriated by the process. It all felt too drawn out and risky. That’s why our studio shot so many Polaroids. We had to make sure the shot was just right before we committed to the expense of actual film, and that was when prices were reasonable. I soon came to love everything about it and still shoot 120 roll film now for the same reasons.

Deliberation and intention. Shooting medium format tends to be a slower process. Hasselblad’s and Fujifilm’s digital offerings of late may be changing that a little but for the most part everything is slower. Burst rates aren’t as fast, autofocus tends to be slower and this all adds up. Plus the cost per shot, whether film or in megabytes of storage, is higher. Yes, of course you can delete a digital shot but my point stands.

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All this makes you slow down, just a bit and that is a good thing. It’s an opportunity to take stock of your shot and take a more considered photograph. This will make each image more intentional, which can only be a good thing. Having a more critical eye is a great way to train yourself into giving more attention to aspects of your craft that you might want to improve upon.

If, like me, you shoot a lot of medium format film, this will not only give you a much higher hit rate, it will also save you money. 120 film isn’t getting any cheaper, after all!

Some medium format film cameras, like the Pen 645N, have very modern features but still come with a need to slow down a little. As well as a hefty mirror slap! (Image credit: Rob Redman)

Just as focal lengths are different to a 35mm equivalent, so is depth of field. People talk about the ‘medium format look’ which I think is really a combination of things but a large aspect of it is the narrower depth of field, given an equal field of view. As well as adding to the ‘look’ this will help you nail your focus skills, if you aren’t using autofocus that is. You might have a lens that only opens up to f/2.8 (like my Hasselblad’s Zeiss Planar 80mm) but the depth of field at portrait distances is wafer thin wide open. So either add some light and close down, or learn how to nail critical focus.

A sensor or film that is much larger than 35mm or APS-C will give you benefits of extra detail and sharpness, all other things being equal but there are dangers. Mirror slap can make you question your choice of shutter speed and might encourage mirror lock-up and the use of a tripod.

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When it comes down to it, medium format changes you as a photographer. Less spray and pray, more deliberation and intention. That will make you a better photographer, with more technical understanding, as well as more time to consider framing and light and that can’t be bad.