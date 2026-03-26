This OM System 150-600mm bundle saves you $1,154 – that’s money for another camera!
Wildlife photographers, this $1,975 super-telephoto deal is huge
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If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step into serious wildlife photography, this might just be it.
A powerful bundle featuring the OM Systems M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 lens and EE-1 dot sight has dropped to just $1,975.12, down from $3,129.98, saving you a massive $1,154.86. That’s not just a discount, that’s “another camera” worth of savings, and for photographers who know the value of reach, this is a deal that demands attention.
The OM System 150–600mm lens paired with the EE-1 dot sight gives you incredible long-range reach and precise subject tracking, making it a powerful setup for serious wildlife and bird photography.
At the heart of this bundle is a lens built for distance. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 focal range on Micro Four Thirds gives you an effective reach of up to 1200mm, putting you right in the action, whether you’re tracking birds in flight or capturing distant wildlife. It’s the kind of reach that transforms your shooting, opening up opportunities that simply aren’t possible with shorter glass.
What makes this lens even more compelling is its rugged, field-ready design. Built by OM System, it features full weather sealing, meaning you can confidently shoot in rain, dust, or challenging outdoor environments without hesitation. For wildlife photographers, where conditions are rarely perfect, that level of durability isn’t just nice to have; it’s essential.
The inclusion of the EE-1 shoe-mount dot sight is where this bundle really becomes a complete setup. If you’ve ever tried tracking fast-moving birds at extreme focal lengths, you’ll know how tricky it can be to keep your subject in frame. The dot sight changes that entirely, allowing you to acquire and follow subjects with far greater precision and speed, making it a genuinely useful tool rather than just an accessory.
At $1,975.12, this deal hits a level that’s hard to ignore. You’re getting a pro-level super-telephoto setup with a huge saving that fundamentally changes the value proposition. For anyone serious about wildlife or bird photography, this isn’t just a good deal; it’s an opportunity to step up your kit in a big way without paying full price. Deals like this don’t come around often, and when they do, they tend not to last.
Check out our full guide to the best lenses for bird photography
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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