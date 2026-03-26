This OM System 150-600mm bundle saves you $1,154 – that’s money for another camera!

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step into serious wildlife photography, this might just be it.

A powerful bundle featuring the OM Systems M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 lens and EE-1 dot sight has dropped to just $1,975.12, down from $3,129.98, saving you a massive $1,154.86. That’s not just a discount, that’s “another camera” worth of savings, and for photographers who know the value of reach, this is a deal that demands attention.

At the heart of this bundle is a lens built for distance. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 focal range on Micro Four Thirds gives you an effective reach of up to 1200mm, putting you right in the action, whether you’re tracking birds in flight or capturing distant wildlife. It’s the kind of reach that transforms your shooting, opening up opportunities that simply aren’t possible with shorter glass.

What makes this lens even more compelling is its rugged, field-ready design. Built by OM System, it features full weather sealing, meaning you can confidently shoot in rain, dust, or challenging outdoor environments without hesitation. For wildlife photographers, where conditions are rarely perfect, that level of durability isn’t just nice to have; it’s essential.

The inclusion of the EE-1 shoe-mount dot sight is where this bundle really becomes a complete setup. If you’ve ever tried tracking fast-moving birds at extreme focal lengths, you’ll know how tricky it can be to keep your subject in frame. The dot sight changes that entirely, allowing you to acquire and follow subjects with far greater precision and speed, making it a genuinely useful tool rather than just an accessory.

At $1,975.12, this deal hits a level that’s hard to ignore. You’re getting a pro-level super-telephoto setup with a huge saving that fundamentally changes the value proposition. For anyone serious about wildlife or bird photography, this isn’t just a good deal; it’s an opportunity to step up your kit in a big way without paying full price. Deals like this don’t come around often, and when they do, they tend not to last.

Check out our full guide to the best lenses for bird photography