Compact cameras are too expensive. These pancake lenses make your mirrorless feel like one for as little as $79
Pancake lenses make a mirrorless feel much smaller – and some of the best pancake lenses are heavily discounted right now
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The point-and-shoot has returned with a vengeance – but as with any trendy product, prices of the portable camera format have skyrocketed. As a photographer with two mirrorless cameras already in my bag, I have a hard time justifying spending found figures on a compact camera with a large sensor hidden inside. The next best thing? Twisting a tiny pancake lens on a mirrorless instead.
A pancake lens gets its name from a size so small that it resembles the (delicious) breakfast food. These tiny lenses don’t pack in as much pro-level features, but they make a mirrorless body much more portable. Pancake lenses are a great compact camera alternative for photographers who don’t want to give up a big sensor or fork over the luxury prices of high-end point-and-shoots like the Fujifilm X100VI, the Ricoh GR IV, or the Sony RX1R III.
Meanwhile, many of the best pancake lenses are only a few hundred dollars – and some even come in at under $100 if you don’t mind a narrower aperture. I’ve scoured the spring deals to find the top tiny lenses for less.Article continues below
The Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 lens is so small, it feels more like a body cap. While the lens has limits like a fixed aperture, the mix of design and performance is so good that it earned a spot on the best pancake lenses.
This lens is available for Sony E Mount, Nikon Z Mount, and Fujifilm X Mount.
The Canon RF 28mm f/2.8 STM is easily the best affordable pancake for the RF mount. It's pocketable, made for full frame (and also works on crop sensor cameras), and it's very affordable. This deal is available from Amazon, or comes with freebies at Adorama.
Zoomo is hard to cram into a pancake, but the OM System 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ is a surprisingly capable lens for its size. It's a great tiny zoom for Micro Four Thirds.
Read the full OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ review
The Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 is a lens that punches well above its weight class. Images are excellent coming from such a small lens. The biggest complaint is the price, but that's negated by this $100 off deal.
Looking for something above the f/.4.5 Viltrox, but not quite as expensive as the first-party brands? The TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 may fit the bill. It's a compact lens, but it still has a fairly bright f/2.8 aperture. Pricier lenses deliver a bit better quality, but it's a fantastic lens for the price point. It's available in the Sony E Mount, Nikon Z Mount, or Fujifilm X Mount.
You may also like
For more inspiration, browse the best pancake lenses, or the best Amazon Spring Sale camera deals.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.