Save $200 on Canon's smallest full-frame telephoto lens ever: The RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM

This versatile RF telephoto lens is an incredibly compact, high-quality all-rounder, and now, thanks to an exclusive B&H Bild Expo deal, it’s even harder to resist.

For a limited time, you can get the Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM lens for just $1399 at B&H. With this offer, you save $200 off its regular price of $1599.

The Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM is the shortest (FF) 70-200mm ever – and yes, it's as compact as it sounds – it's only barely bigger than a beer can. This lens redefines portability, and it fits comfortably in a sling bag, even mounted on your camera.

Perfect for portraits, sports, wildlife, events, and even landscapes, it's an all-around telephoto that can easily become your go-to workhorse lens. Whether you're just getting ready or investing in something that will serve you for years, this lens delivers great value thanks to its versatility, sharpness, and built-in image stabilization (up to 7.5 stops!).

The center sharpness remains superb across the entire zoom range, from 70mm to 200mm. The corner sharpness is good, but not as crisp as the EF version.

While this lens doesn't support teleconverters, the reach you get will cover most subjects in a quality way, and with Canon's advanced stabilization, it's equally strong for stills and video.

It comes at a premium price – often around 50% more than its DSLR counterpart. So, if you're looking for a single telephoto lens that does (almost) everything and travels light, this one absolutely earns its spot in your kit.

