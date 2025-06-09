Canon’s 100–400mm RF lens isn’t on sale - but it’s still a steal

It’s not every day that a lens this versatile and capable lands at a price point that feels almost too good to be true. The Canon RF 100–400 mm f/5.6–8 IS USM sits at $649, and although it isn’t currently marked down, its sheer value makes it a standout pick for any enthusiast or budding professional.

In an era when glass often costs more than a used car, finding a telephoto zoom that stretches from 100 to 400mm - complete with image stabilization and a swift ultrasonic motor - for under seven hundred dollars is nothing short of remarkable.

One of the first things you notice when you pick up this lens is how light it is. Clocking in at just over two pounds, it manages to balance reach with portability in a way heavier, more expensive lenses simply cannot.

You can hike trails with it mounted on your mirrorless body and barely notice the extra weight. That alone makes it perfect for days spent tracking birds in the woods or waiting patiently at a game - your shoulder will thank you by the end of the day.

Despite its compact design, the RF 100–400 mm delivers impressively sharp images across the frame. The image stabilization system compensates for up to five stops of shake, which means you can confidently handhold at slower shutter speeds when the light dips. It’s the sort of reassurance you need when a sudden burst of action - an eagle taking flight or a soccer player charging toward the goal - demands a quick reaction and a steady shot.

Where this lens truly shines is its adaptability. From split-second sports photography to delicate wildlife encounters, the RF 100–400 mm covers the gamut. Its zoom range is wide enough for distant subjects yet versatile enough to be the only telephoto you carry on a trip. Photographing a duck landing on water or capturing the curve of a cyclist’s sprint no longer requires lugging around multiple, bulkier lenses.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

At $649, the Canon RF 100–400mm f/5.6–8 IS USM is an unexpected bargain that punches well above its weight. Whether you’re photographing birds, athletes, or any subject that demands distance, this lens offers an exceptional combination of reach, stabilization, and image quality.

It may not be on sale, but its performance feels priceless - one of those rare gear finds that you’ll wonder how you ever got by without.