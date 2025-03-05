Adapter that mounts Nikon AF-D lenses onto Z-series cameras could be a HUGE deal for Nikon Zf and Z fc owners
The MonsterAdapter LA-FZ1 will allow Nikon photographers to attach Nikon AF-D lenses onto Z-mount cameras with autofocus, meaning aperture rings galore for Nikon Zf and Z fc owners
The MonsterAdapter LA-FZ1 was officially announced at CP+ 2025, according to Nikon Rumors, and boy does it make me excited for Nikon Zf and Nikon Z fc owners.
The MonsterAdapter LA-FZ1 allows you to mount old Nikon AF-D lenses (launched in 1986) onto Z-mount cameras, but with autofocus and auto-exposure capabilities. And since AF-D lenses are known for having mechanical aperture rings, this is great news for Nikon Zf and Z fc photographers.
These are some of the best retro cameras, boasting convincing physical dials that harken back to the SLR camera control schemes of yore. And while some third-party options are available, none of the best Nikon lenses have dedicated aperture rings, something the ‘Big N’ ditched years ago. But with the MonsterAdapter LA-FZ1, suddenly, a wealth of Nikon optics with aperture rings will finally be available.
A video from Nikon photographer and YouTuber, Matt Granger, confirms that a working prototype of the adapter was available at the show. In it he states, "on the 50mm [f/]1.8D it's working fine, but they assured me there's still more updates coming."
Nikon Rumors does note MonsterAdapter’s statement: “firmware DOES NOT include support for VR, electromagnetic aperture, and the lens’ built-in focus motor (including AF-I, AF-S, and AF-P) functions. Support will be determined by our company depending on sales and market feedback.”
It’s nice to know that further lens support hasn’t been ruled out. According to Digital Camera Watch, the adapter will be priced at JP¥59,000, which roughly equates to $397 / £312 / AU$638.
This isn’t the Shenzhen-based company’s first adapter for Nikon lenses, either, with the MonsterAdapter LA-FE1 allowing Sony E-mount cameras to accommodate Nikon F-mount lenses.
