I think the Nikon D3500 is still a great entry-level camera, but only for beginners and students on a tight budget. Here’s why…

The Nikon D3500 is part of Nikon’s legendary D3XXX line of entry-level DSLR cameras – and although it was discontinued in 2022, I still think it’s one of the best cameras for beginners or students working on a tight budget. Although it can occasionally be found new, you’ll likely need to pick up a used D3500. Expect to pay around $250-$350 / £250-£400 in the UK or US depending on condition and accessories.

You might be thinking, but the Canon EOS R100 isn’t much more expensive and that’s a brand-new mirrorless camera. Plus, let’s not forget, it plummeted to $299 / £379 (body-only) over Black Friday. It really is hard to argue with the R100, which is the closest you’re going to get to a mirrorless Nikon D3500 (unless Nikon returns to the entry-level market).

The Canon EOS R100 is the better choice if money's no object (Image credit: James Artaius)

If you’ve got the money, I’d definitely recommend the R100 over the D3500 at this point. But if you want a decent setup for the lowest price possible, and your focus is to try out lots of different photography genres, you’re going to need lenses. And that’s where the Nikon D3500 potentially comes into its own.

Not only can you find some pretty awesome job-lot bundles on the used market, F-mount DX lenses can be picked up very cheaply. Take the Nikon AF-P DX 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR for example. This goes for less than $70 / £40. The Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 55-200mm f/4-5.6G ED VR II can be found for under $100 / £100. And while you can find Canon RF-S lenses for some very good prices on the used market, too, the Nikon system is still going to work out cheaper.

The Nikon D3500 itself is still a capable little camera, with good all-round image quality, beginner-friendly controls and features. Just be aware that it doesn’t shoot 4K video. A dealbreaker if you’re at all interested in filmmaking.

So, whether you opt for the Nikon D3500, Canon EOS R100 or any other camera for that matter, do make sure you factor in lens prices.

