Canon’s iconic EF 24-105mm f4L hits lowest price ever – save over £800

The Canon EF 24-105mm f4L has always been one of Canon’s most dependable workhorse lenses, but today’s price drop takes things to another level entirely. Right now, it’s sitting at its lowest-ever price of just £623, down from a list price of £1,439.99 at Amazon.

That’s a colossal saving of £816.99 on a lens that has earned its place in countless camera bags over the years. Whether you shoot portraits, travel, events or hybrid stills and video, this is the kind of deal that doesn’t come around often – and genuinely changes the value equation for Canon EF shooters.

Save £816.99 Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L: was £1,439.99 now £623 at Amazon The Canon EF 24-105mm f4L is a legendary all-rounder, offering pro-level sharpness, versatile focal lengths and rock-solid L-series build quality, making it one of the most reliable everyday DSLR lenses Canon has ever made.

What makes this so exciting is that the 24-105mm f4L has always been the ultimate do-it-all zoom. It delivers a beautiful balance of sharpness, contrast, and color, wrapped in Canon’s signature L-series reliability. At 24mm, you get a genuinely useful wide angle for landscapes or interiors, while the other end of the range offers flattering reach for portraits, product work, and everyday shooting. For anyone who wants one lens to do it all without sacrificing optical quality, this is the lens people recommend over and over again.

It’s also a firm favourite among video shooters thanks to its constant f/4 aperture, smooth focusing, and image stabilization. Plenty of filmmakers still rely on this lens because it behaves predictably, it’s easy to balance on a gimbal, and it offers a focal range that covers almost every scenario. Whether you’re shooting weddings, documentaries, behind-the-scenes content, or YouTube videos, it’s the kind of dependable glass that makes your life easier.

What makes today’s discount even more impressive is the sheer longevity of the EF system. While many photographers have moved to mirrorless, millions still rely on EF lenses for both DSLRs and adapted use on EOS R bodies. This lens adapts extremely well to Canon’s mirrorless line-up, making it a smart buy even if you’re planning to upgrade your camera body later. At £623, it becomes a future-proof investment rather than a risk.

To be frank, this is one of those deals I’d normally expect people to jump on immediately. Savings of this scale on Canon L-series optics are rare enough, but a reduction of more than £800 on such a versatile lens is almost unheard of. If you’ve been holding off on adding a high-quality general-purpose zoom to your kit, this is very likely the moment you’ve been waiting for.

In short, the Canon EF 24-105mm f4L is an absolute bargain right now. It’s a lens with pro-level performance, everyday practicality, and a price tag that suddenly feels like a misprint. If you’ve ever considered this lens before, or if you simply want the most capable all-rounder Canon has ever made, this is the time to strike – deals like this don’t sit around for long.